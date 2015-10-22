The Bachelorette

Episodes
Video Extras
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Sam Chooses Her Sweetheart

Sam Chooses Her Sweetheart

She dared to put her heart on the line again, and this time Bachelorette Sam Frost got the fairy-tale ending she deserved.

The setting looked spectacular, as did Australia’s first Bachelorette, but nothing beat the sight of Sam Frost finally declaring her love to the man of her dreams - Sasha Mielczarek.

From the first rose to the last, the chemistry between the pair was undeniable. Courting their way through tango dances, first kisses and skydiving, Samsha looked meant to be, making their magical moment on New Zealand’s North Island all the more powerful.

Both Sasha and Michael had earlier taken the opportunity during their solo dates to tell Sam they loved her, but it was Sasha to whom her heart truly belonged. Michael took the heartbreaking news like a gentleman, assuring Sam she had to do what was right for her, though his pain was plain to see.

Once Michael had said his touching goodbye, Sam was left to wait for Sasha’s arrival and the biggest moment of her life. “I feel so blessed that you’re here and I feel so happy,” she told him, holding back tears of joy. “I never thought I was going to find love, Sash, and I love you so much.”

Her perfect sentiment was only echoed by her dream man. “I truly do love you,” said Sasha. “I think you’re an amazing person and I feel so lucky to still be here with you.”

Missed the breathtaking finale everyone's talking about, or just can't wait to relive it? Watch it right now.

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.