Bachelorette FINALE Blog

War of the Roses - The Fairy Tale Ending?

It’s hard to believe that we’re nearing the end of another epic romantic journey, but it’s finally time for our Bachelorette to choose the man of her dreams. Will it be husky, builder-type Sasha? Or smooth soccer player, Michael?

Naturally, we’re being ushered into the final episode in a chopper capturing sweeping shots of…hang on, wait…we’re in New Zealand?! Thankfully they’ve flown Osher in to confirm our suspicions and welcome us.

Next we catch up with Sam who’s reflecting on how reluctant she was at first to take on the role of the Bachelorette, but now through this amazing adventure, she has the choice between two outstanding men.

In order to be the last man standing, the boys will not only have to impress Sam, but also her family who’ve flown over to NZ to check these two out…and Sam’s older sister isn’t here to play nice guy. This family let someone in before only to have egg on their face, and sis is adamant they “won’t be fooled again.”

First to meet the Frost clan is Michael who joins them at a gorgeous country property. Sliding into a couch next to Sam, Michael lets them know that he’s “at their mercy” and despite answering every question perfectly, Sam’s sister is not convinced. She’s getting a salesman vibe from Michael, so she takes him aside for some one-on-one time to find out if this guy is really genuine.

In their chat, Sam’s sister doesn’t pull any punches. She calls Michael a smooth talker and compares him to Blake (EEK) who also said all the right things when he came on his visit. Michael rightly senses there’s no room for BS in this chat, so he does his best to honestly share his feelings for Sam, and also admits there’s no guarantees in life, but he does care for her. Eventually, he wins her over as she later tell us at home that he seems genuine.

Next to meet the family is Sasha, he joins Sam and co for pre-dinner drinks in the evening. After a warm welcome, it's straight into the interrogation where sis questions: are you here for love, or a profile? Sasha assures them, in a very Sash way, that when all the candles have been blown out and all the cheese is gone, this Bachelor's going back to building.

In sis' one-on-one with Sash, she tells him that Sam deserves love...so does he love her? Always honest, Sash tells sis that love is a massive word for him and he won't just say it for the sake of it. After he departs, the family agrees that he seems like a great guy, but sis wants the L-bomb from at least one of these boys before Sam makes up her mind.

SINGLE DATE #1! A pigtailed Sam waits on a jetty for Michael. After an energetic hello, Sam lets Michael know they're taking a chopper around Rotorua. After a picturesque trip, the pair land near a rainforest and with helmets secured, they head to a sturdy rubber boat that's about to plummet them down river rapids.

Before they set off, Sam and Michael’s Kiwi river guide tells them there’s a chance they could get upturned in a rapid that’s a little bit bigger than the others, and we all know we're in for a rocky ride. After narrowly missing a duck, the boat goes over a big drop and we momentarily lose Boat Cam in a watery swirl. When we surface, our Bachelorette is missing! But we breathe a sigh of relief when she pops up on the other side of the drop with a "boom-shaka-laka." Naww. Richie lives on. At the end of the ride, Michael likens the boat ride to a tour of duty, telling us at home that risking their lives together has brought him and Sam a lot closer.

On to stage three of their date: hot springs and candles...where we also discover Michael’s “a bath boy!” Good choice Sam. Over a glass of wine in the water, Michael tries to decipher the “weird feelings I’m feeling.” IT’S LOVE FOLKS! Yep, after stumbling a few times, Michael tells Sam Frost it’s L-O-V-E. Feeling secure in the knowledge that Michael is there for her, Sam plants a big one on him.

SINGLE DATE #2! After running into his arms, Sam tells Sasha they’re off on a sail, but this is no pleasure cruise. Once aboard a classic yacht, it’s not long before Sam is pulling the rope thing and Sasha is turning some sort of handle. When Sam cops to the fact she’s working hard on this date, she rightly asks, “where’s my cheese platter?!” Thankfully, it’s not long before the hard work is over and they’re settling into a glass of wine.

The usually guarded Sasha tells Sam that he’s had sleepless nights imagining their future together and what their kids would look like. Cue: collective swoon across Australia. Despite this breakthrough, Sasha tells us at home that he’s struggling to tell her he loves her while there’s still a 50/50 chance it’s not him she’ll choose.

Onto the next stage of their date, a seaplane over to Waiheke Island and after a piggyback on the beach, it’s off to sit beside a crackling outdoor fire. The pair talk about their previous dates and how Sam couldn’t even look Sasha in the eye in the beginning. They’ve come a long way since then, with Sash revealing to Sam it’s been quite some time since he’s felt this way but… HE LOVES HER and has known for a while. Holding back tears, our Bachelorette tells this guarded Bachelor she wasn’t expecting to hear that. Later, Sam tells us at home, hearing Sash say those words, made her happy through to her soul.

Onto decision time, after meeting 14 amazing men she must now decide who is her number one. From hotel rooms across Auckland, we’re treated to a getting ready montage from all three parties before the boys roll to the final destination in limos and our beautiful Bachelorette makes her way down a rolling green hill and waits for them under a majestic tree.

There, she tells us at home that she has found love, and it’s a love she “never knew existed.” TEARS. But before she can talk to the one, she must let someone go…but which Bachelor is which?