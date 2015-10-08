The Bachelorette

Episodes
Video Extras
Bachelors & BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

The Bachelorette's Guide to Lasting Love

The Bachelorette's Guide to Lasting Love

They were a match made in bingo heaven. The cutest twentysomething-turned-eightysomething couple you ever did meet. So what can we take from Sam and Richie’s date with premature ageing to preserve love's lustre?

Laughter is the best medicine

If your relationship ever loses its footing, you can count on laughter to pick it right back up. Sam and Richie proved that whether you’re breaking the ice on a single date or keeping the spark alive after half a century, a good giggle is the universal prescription for fun. And let’s be honest, if you didn’t laugh during bingo, you’d cry.

The Bachelorette

Remember the important occasions

The more miles on your clock, the more frequently your memory bank denies you access. Don’t be disheartened; our seemingly besotted wrinklies showed there are actually only three things absolutely necessary to recall: your anniversary, your grandchild’s birthday, and that you need to buy milk on your way home.

Flirtation makes the heart grow fonder

As Richie Richard found during his brief encounter with an aged admirer, receiving a little extra-marital ego stroking can do wonders for your senior citizen cred. Don’t let your partner’s green-eyed efforts to shoo them away deter you, it’s just some harmless fun. We’re advocating sharing your bingo card with a stranger, you understand. Not your bed.

The Bachelorette

Dance like nobody’s watching

Few things fan the flames of romance better than getting down on the dancefloor. So don’t just sit there waiting for your love to go cold, get the circulation going – grab your life partner by the hand and trip the light fantastic. Cut a rug. Or if you’re Richie, breakdance. Preferably without breaking yourself.

Check out their transformation

Use the slider to see twenty-something Sam transform into "cute nanna" Samantha

The Bachelorette Australia
The Bachelorette Episode 4

Slide to see young gent Richie age 80 years!

The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette

Relive Sam and Richie's golden date in full here

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    ‘I Really Love This Guy’: Darvid Garayeli Confirms He’s Moving In With Brooke Blurton

    After their love story began during their time in the Bachelorette Mansion, Darvid and Brooke revealed they are already starting the next chapter.
    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    The Bachelorette 2021: Brooke Blurton Picks Darvid Garayeli

    After a historic and groundbreaking season, on Thursday night Brooke Blurton finally told Darvid Garayeli how she felt about him.
    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    ‘It Just Wasn’t Meant To Be’: Jamie-Lee Dayz Finally Closes The Chapter With Brooke Blurton

    It was the reunion years in the making, and could have been a Bachelorette love story for the ages, but sadly for Jamie-Lee things didn’t go her way.
    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    ‘I Found What I Was Looking For’: Holly Langford ‘Very Much In Love’ With Fellow Bachelorette Millie Rubio

    On Wednesday night, an emotional breakdown of one of Brooke’s strongest connections ended in a tearful split.