Studio 10 delivers a fresh take on what everyone’s talking about, with a side of laughs and plenty of sunshine. Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus burst onto screens from 8am weekdays to provide audiences with some feelgood fun and light-hearted distraction. We all want to know what’s going on in the world, but we also need to escape it from time to time. Studio 10 is the best mix of news, chat and entertainment at a time when the world is looking for positivity, community and connection.

International dance star, Tristan MacManus, joined Sarah at the helm on September 14, 2020. Born and raised in Ireland, Tristan has performed for audiences around the world and appeared in five seasons of the US version of Dancing with the Stars, before becoming a judge on the Aussie version.

10’s showbiz queen, Angela Bishop, keeps viewers up to date with exclusive celebrity interviews and everything they need to know from the world of entertainment, and respected journalist, Narelda Jacobs, delivers the very latest news.

Doctor Andrew Rochford brings years of medical experience to share his take on our health and happiness and much-loved contributors Denise Drysdale and Craig Bennett help sprinkle some flair across the morning.