Full Metal Jousting

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Full Metal Jousting - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

16 of the world’s toughest riders test their strength, skill and guts as they compete in the most dangerous sport in history: jousting.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

A maverick group of fighters compete for top honors in the most dangerous competition in history. Far from the contrivances of the Renaissance Fair, this is authentic, full-contact jousting.