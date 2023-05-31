Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Full Metal Jousting - S1 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
16 of the world’s toughest riders test their strength, skill and guts as they compete in the most dangerous sport in history: jousting.
EpisodesArticles
Episodes
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
A maverick group of fighters compete for top honors in the most dangerous competition in history. Far from the contrivances of the Renaissance Fair, this is authentic, full-contact jousting.