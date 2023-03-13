Football

Latest UpdatesExtrasIsuzu UTE A-League MenA-Leagues All Access
More
Back

Expert Opinions: 10 Football Team and the NSD

Expert Opinions: 10 Football Team and the NSD

Find out what 10 Football's Simon Hill and Daniel McBreen have to say about the proposed National Second Division which is set to begin in 2024.

10 Football's Daniel McBreen and Simon Hill weigh up the pros and cons of the proposed National Second Division (NSD) and questions what will come of the new competition.

What is the NSD?

The National Second Division is set to be a 10-16 team competition with a home and away league structure and finals, that is expected to begin in March 2024.

This new tier of national football will be a professional competition that will fit in between the A-League and National Premier Leagues (NPL) competitions in the Australian Football pyramid.

32 clubs from around Australia have submitted an expression of interest. Check out the table below to find out who those clubs are.

Find out Simon Hill and Daniel McBreen's takes on the NSD as they deep dive into all the information at hand about the proposed competition.

Opinion Article: Simon Hill and the NSD

Opinion Article: Daniel McBreen and the NSD

Image: 32 Teams that have submitted an EOI in the NSD

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Opinion: Daniel McBreen and the NSD
NEXT STORY

Opinion: Daniel McBreen and the NSD

Advertisement

Related Articles

Opinion: Daniel McBreen and the NSD

Opinion: Daniel McBreen and the NSD

10 Football's Daniel McBreen weighs up the pros and cons of the proposed National Second Division and questions what will come of the new competition.
Opinion: Simon Hill and the NSD

Opinion: Simon Hill and the NSD

10 Football's Simon Hill weighs up the pros and cons of the proposed National Second Division and questions what will come of the new competition.
Coming to 10 Play: The PowerChair Football World Cup

Coming to 10 Play: The PowerChair Football World Cup

The PowerChair Football World Cup will be available to stream live and free on 10 Play later this year
Football on 10 Play in 2023

Football on 10 Play in 2023

Find out all the football on offer across 10 Play in 2023!
What’s on Offer: Football on 10 Play

What’s on Offer: Football on 10 Play

There really is a mountain of football across Network 10. Check out what’s currently on offer so you keep up to date with all the latest news and features.