Opinion: Daniel McBreen and the NSD

10 Football: How will the NSD benefit grassroots football in this country?

DM: Firstly, having another layer in the football pyramid in Australia is going to benefit everyone greatly. It gives another avenue, another layer in there, a stepping stone for younger players to improve their game.

The fact that most of these clubs have been around for a long time in our community, where all the juniors tend to come through. It’s going to give those kids a target really, or a dream that they can go play at their club all the way through to a national competition which I think is only going to benefit both the kids who are already at the club but it would also be attractive for kids to come to those clubs.

10 Football: You have been around Australian football long enough and had a brief spell in the National Soccer League yourself. What do you think will be some of the most important factors to ensure the NSD is successful?

DM: Financial viability… it’s not rocket science. It’s the one thing that a lot of people have spoke about. That’s probably the contributing factor as to why it hasn’t got off the ground so far. It has to be financially viable, we saw in the NSL all the teams coming in and dropping out for different kind of financial reasons.

It (the NSD) needs to be stable, it needs stability, it needs to be professional. I’ve seen a bit of talk about it potentially not being full time to begin with, but then that’s no different to a normal NPL.

We need professionalism, we need financial stability and we need a model that’s sustainable for the long term because what we don’t want to see is something that we waited so long for and we all want, and all think can improve football for generations to come and eventually link the football pyramid from top to bottom, we don’t want to see it fall apart in the first 5 to 10 years because it wasn’t done properly.

10 Football: What are the some of the main lessons that these prospective clubs need to learn from past failures prior to the A-League’s inception?

DM: Professionalism across the board, whether it be on the park, administration, doing things right, having certain things in place. So, we need professional processes in place that are a standard across the board.

A minimum standard that clubs should be held accountable to before they’re admitted into the competition.

In the past, we didn’t have those professional standards set in stone, as a unilateral line in the sand. I think we need to have this in place so everyone knows what’s expected from them, so we don’t end up having these ‘cowboys’ coming in where it’s (the competition) not run properly.

10 Football: You mentioned on Twitter that Northern NSW outfit Valentine FC have potential overseas backing, can you expand on this?

DM: I don’t know too much about it. I just know that there are some backers that are based in Europe.

Adam Hughes is the coach there, and I think from his time abroad that he’s made some contacts there, and I think he’s utilised them to get in contention for the NSD.

I know that the club is in the process of almost finishing designing and building a new facility, so hopefully it is true that these backers are willing to come in and improve everything both on and off the park and that they see it as a long term viable project.

The one worry that I do have is that if they do enter the NSD, why aren’t they backing the club at the moment? Or, is that the carrot on the stick that is intriguing them to back the club?

10 Football: What are your thoughts on some clubs like Sutherland Sharks partnering with a rival code?

DM: I played in Europe where you’d play at a club and they’d have a football, handball, basketball team and so on. I think if it’s done right, it can be fruitful for across multiple sports.

But, I understand when I speak to Simon (Hill), he has his reservations that in Europe the top sport is football, and they have thousands and thousands of members that can help facilitate and fund that.

When it comes to the crunch, football always comes first over there because it’s the biggest sport, and he’s just worried that if we do partner with other sports in Australia that do have more clout than us, that if does come to crunch time – they’d back themselves and football would be the one that would be cut off.

I understand that hesitation but for me, I think that if the intentions are sound and they want to get involved then why not?

To be honest, after I spent my time in Europe, I found it crazy that rather than having these code wars, why haven’t other codes jumped onto football already considering its popularity.

10 Football: How important are the first few years of the NSD, can it succeed as a standalone competition?

DM: I have no doubt it can. Majority of the clubs that are wanting to get into the NSD have been around a long time and have a healthy fan base and community behind them which I think if they get into that NSD, can only strengthen that unity with their community and people will tend to get behind them with the idea that down the line, it potentially opens up the opportunity for them to be promoted into the top division.

I think that the first few years will really unify these clubs because of those reasons. As I said, if we get all the processes and professional standards in place, and we get it up and running and the finances are sorted out then I think it will only become stronger and stronger as people realise that this is one huge step towards having that linked pyramid from top to bottom which we see all over the world.

10 Football: Is there any cause for concern for A-League teams that these NSD clubs may challenge them or will it be a case of healthy rivalry across the board?

DM: It’s a challenge. They’ve (prospective NSD clubs) have come out and said that they’re not the rival league – it’s the underpinning league, and in time hopefully we can open up and it becomes promotion/relegation.

I don’t think any team has the divine right to be in the top division in any country. You earn that by merit and if you’re making sure all the processes are being run correctly then you’ll rise to the top. If you don’t then you see yourself falling down the pyramid.

It’s a meritocracy, the competition drives improvement. If you don’t improve and don’t improve with the times and you don’t step up, then you go down, and that’s what makes it such a beautiful sport everywhere.

No one should have the right to be in the top division forever. Yes, that’s we’ve had recently, but always with the thought that we would eventually get to the point where it’s open and the A-League clubs will have enough time before promotion/relegation starts to get their ship in order, and if they don’t, that’s on them.

