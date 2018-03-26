Bachelor In Paradise

Episodes
Video Extras
Premiere Party PackBachelors & Bachelorettes
More
Back

Osher Hosts Tell-All Exposé After Paradise

Osher Hosts Tell-All Exposé After Paradise

Unlock juicy secrets and unseen footage in After Paradise, your ultimate Bachelor In Paradise companion show, only on tenplay.

Where better to go after Paradise than After Paradise? Exclusive to tenplay, join your host Osher Günsberg following each Rose Ceremony episode of Bachelor In Paradise, as he speaks to the key players and gets all the goss from the week’s most talked about moments. As well as interviews with your favourite Bachelors and Bachelorettes, After Paradise promises surprise guests, exclusive behind-the-scenes news, hilarious unseen footage (even the cast weren’t aware of), and a full rundown on all the dates, love triangles, tears and tantrums.

The first instalment of After Paradise hits tenplay after tonight’s Rose Ceremony, so if you want the inside story on the episode where the girls hold the power, and the first Bachelors pack their bags, tenplay is the only place to be.

Watch After Paradise after each Rose Ceremony, only on tenplay

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021
NEXT STORY

10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    Bachelor In Paradise's Glenn Smith And Alisha Aitken-Radburn Share Exciting Engagement News

    Bachelor In Paradise's Glenn Smith And Alisha Aitken-Radburn Share Exciting Engagement News

    It was love at first sight for Bachie couple Glenn Smith and Alisha Aitken-Radburn when they met in Fiji back in 2019, and on Thursday evening they announced their special news online.
    Bachelor In Paradise Couple Conor Canning And Mary Viturino Share Exciting Baby News

    Bachelor In Paradise Couple Conor Canning And Mary Viturino Share Exciting Baby News

    The two met and fell in love on season three of Bachelor In Paradise Australia, and now the happy couple have shared the news of the birth of their beautiful daughter, Summer Elizabeth Canning.
    ‘Fed The Dream, Served A Nightmare’: What Happened To Kiki And Ciarran After Paradise

    ‘Fed The Dream, Served A Nightmare’: What Happened To Kiki And Ciarran After Paradise

    In his final hours in Paradise, Ciarran Stott convinced Kiki Morris to leave it all behind, promising her a completely different world on the outside.
    ‘You Can Be Friends With Your Ex’: Renee And Matt Are Still Close As Ever

    ‘You Can Be Friends With Your Ex’: Renee And Matt Are Still Close As Ever

    They overcame a lot of hurdles in Paradise, and while Renee Barrett and Matt Whyatt’s relationship may have ended, the pair still have each other’s backs.