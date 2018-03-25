Bachelor In Paradise

43 Thoughts We Had Watching The Bachelor In Paradise Premiere

It was more than we could have wished for. Our favourite Bachies on a tropical island having another crack at love. This is probably the only instance where it’s ok to say we’re glad they didn’t find it the first time.

Here’s what we thought as they set out to win hearts all over again

1. The setting could definitely be worse. *sarcasm*

2. Osher’s here and our hearts have warmed up already.

3. Intense intro. So much crying. Was that Megan saying she’s got it for Elora? Same-sex relationships FTW!

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

4. Tara LOLZ. Paradise looks sick. Bula! Sick. Open bar, sick! Michael Turnbull, sick!

5. What happened to men with body hair?

6. More Tara LOLZ. She’s sweating “like an overweight man”.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

7. Did Lisa dodge a Blake-sized bullet? No comment.

8. Leah’s here. Dun dun dunnnnn.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

9. Osher responding to Leah with lots of totes awks laughter is hilarious.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

10. Naw, Brett and Tara are friends because Brett’s dating one of Tara’s friends. How nice is that. Wait, what?

11. Eden’s here and Tara says what we’re all thinking – Where’s your tracksuit?! Hahaha.

12. Loving the super high wedges, ladies.

13. And the loose-fitting linen shirts, lads.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

14. It’s like, Paradise was already so bright and sunny and then Florence walks in and the whole place practically explodes.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

15. Davey is wasting no time whatsoever. He is on the go for Flo.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

16. Loving having Eden in Eden.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

17. Mack’s sooooo into Leah, he remembers what she was wearing! Wait, that outfit sounds a lot like Flo’s.

18. “I’m 50% this, and 50% this, and 50% this, and 50% this”… We’ll call him, Blakey Bad Maths!

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

19. Did Davey really just sprout that line about eyes being windows to souls? *smacks forehead*

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

20. Why is Osher giving Jake the kind of look an Oracle gives someone when they know that particular someone is in for it?

21. The great thing about Florence is that when she’s rendered speechless, her face is a dead giveaway.

22. Skip back! Let’s see if Jake really did tell Osher he wanted to see Flo in Paradise.

23. Blake’s looking for someone he can spend the rest of Paradise with? #shorttermgoals

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

24. And while we’re hash tagging - #pairuporpackup

25. We’ll call him – Davey Doe Eyes!

26. And now he’s – Davey Date Card!

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

27. And now he’s Davey Dead Man Walking and Flo is PISSED.

28. A question for the philosophers out there: Does lying to Leah about why he picked her for their date cancel out any nobleness Davey gained by leaving Flo for Jake?

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

29. How come we don’t have a Jake Ellis story?

30. She may not be wearing that teacher’s outfit, but Flo’s definitely schooling Jake on the definition of “reputation”.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

31. Well that escalated quickly. Maybe Osher is an Oracle.

32. There’s something very primary school playground about Flo and Jake’s fighting. Knowhadahmsaying?

33. How many packets of two-minute noodles can you cook and eat while someone’s on a date? – Tara discovers a new way of measuring romantic success.

34. Leah and Davey don’t seem to have made it.

35. It’s day two and everyone’s talking about Flo and Jake (and Davey).

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

36. Keira’s here! Woop woop!

37. That moment when the camera focused on Keira’s assets, just as she was stating how real she is.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

38. Looks like she's implying those assets might not be. Woo hoo, Keira’s here! *raises roof*

39. Osher deffo missed her. He’s not laughing as awkwardly this time.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

40. Keira LOLZ – Michael’s teeth! *laugh-crying*

41. LOLZ – and Jake’s got the next date card! Hahahahahahaha. Someone is having fun with this.

42. This episode could have been subtitled ‘Florence of Paradise’.

Bachelor in Paradise, season 1, channel ten

43. Davey’s face is everything.

