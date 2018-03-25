43 Thoughts We Had Watching The Bachelor In Paradise Premiere

Here’s what we thought as they set out to win hearts all over again

1. The setting could definitely be worse. *sarcasm*

2. Osher’s here and our hearts have warmed up already.

3. Intense intro. So much crying. Was that Megan saying she’s got it for Elora? Same-sex relationships FTW!

4. Tara LOLZ. Paradise looks sick. Bula! Sick. Open bar, sick! Michael Turnbull, sick!

5. What happened to men with body hair?

6. More Tara LOLZ. She’s sweating “like an overweight man”.

7. Did Lisa dodge a Blake-sized bullet? No comment.

8. Leah’s here. Dun dun dunnnnn.

9. Osher responding to Leah with lots of totes awks laughter is hilarious.

10. Naw, Brett and Tara are friends because Brett’s dating one of Tara’s friends. How nice is that. Wait, what?

11. Eden’s here and Tara says what we’re all thinking – Where’s your tracksuit?! Hahaha.

12. Loving the super high wedges, ladies.

13. And the loose-fitting linen shirts, lads.

14. It’s like, Paradise was already so bright and sunny and then Florence walks in and the whole place practically explodes.

15. Davey is wasting no time whatsoever. He is on the go for Flo.

16. Loving having Eden in Eden.

17. Mack’s sooooo into Leah, he remembers what she was wearing! Wait, that outfit sounds a lot like Flo’s.

18. “I’m 50% this, and 50% this, and 50% this, and 50% this”… We’ll call him, Blakey Bad Maths!

19. Did Davey really just sprout that line about eyes being windows to souls? *smacks forehead*

20. Why is Osher giving Jake the kind of look an Oracle gives someone when they know that particular someone is in for it?

21. The great thing about Florence is that when she’s rendered speechless, her face is a dead giveaway.

22. Skip back! Let’s see if Jake really did tell Osher he wanted to see Flo in Paradise.

23. Blake’s looking for someone he can spend the rest of Paradise with? #shorttermgoals

24. And while we’re hash tagging - #pairuporpackup

25. We’ll call him – Davey Doe Eyes!

26. And now he’s – Davey Date Card!

27. And now he’s Davey Dead Man Walking and Flo is PISSED.

28. A question for the philosophers out there: Does lying to Leah about why he picked her for their date cancel out any nobleness Davey gained by leaving Flo for Jake?

29. How come we don’t have a Jake Ellis story?

30. She may not be wearing that teacher’s outfit, but Flo’s definitely schooling Jake on the definition of “reputation”.

31. Well that escalated quickly. Maybe Osher is an Oracle.

32. There’s something very primary school playground about Flo and Jake’s fighting. Knowhadahmsaying?

33. How many packets of two-minute noodles can you cook and eat while someone’s on a date? – Tara discovers a new way of measuring romantic success.

34. Leah and Davey don’t seem to have made it.

35. It’s day two and everyone’s talking about Flo and Jake (and Davey).

36. Keira’s here! Woop woop!

37. That moment when the camera focused on Keira’s assets, just as she was stating how real she is.

38. Looks like she's implying those assets might not be. Woo hoo, Keira’s here! *raises roof*

39. Osher deffo missed her. He’s not laughing as awkwardly this time.

40. Keira LOLZ – Michael’s teeth! *laugh-crying*

41. LOLZ – and Jake’s got the next date card! Hahahahahahaha. Someone is having fun with this.

42. This episode could have been subtitled ‘Florence of Paradise’.

43. Davey’s face is everything.