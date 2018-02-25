Bachelor In Paradise Is Almost Here And We Are Puuuumped

Here’s why we’ve already got an incurable case of the omgcantevenwaaaiiiits…

Romance

Watching love unfold before our eyes is one of our favourite pass-times, and now we’re getting the chance to see some classic Bachelor and Bachelorettes have another shot at the title. Jarrod, Keira, Michael and Florence are just a handful of our favourite romantics heading off to the most idyllic of places – the beautiful Fijian tropics.

It’s the perfect setting for steamy sunset sessions, long walks along the beach and late night pool pashes.

Will Apollo find a special someone to share a breadstick? Will Laurina get the dinner she deserves? Will Lisa be burdened by another Blake? Will Jarrod find someone with a passion for plants? Gah! Get before our eyeballs already!

Drama

If you thought the Bach/Bachette rose ceremonies were intense, hair-raising affairs, Bachelor in Paradise is going to blow your love-struck mind. For those who don’t know how it works, at each rose ceremony either all the ladies or all the gents have the rose-giving power, with slighted suitors leaving paradise with nothing but a thorn in their sides.

Mary J Blige once cried for no more drama in her life, and we cry - borrring. Gives us tears of joy and sadness! Give us sparks and fireworks! Give us emotion over logic! Make our hearts mellllllllllt.

Comedy

Paradise promises some big personalities – from the straight-talking, to the arrogant, to the class clown. And with Tara Pavlovic on the bill, you know you’re gonna be ROFL-ing.

Clothing

While we love a velvet suit and a sparkly evening gown, the hot Fijian climate is going to bring us lots of summer-holiday style. Expect linen shirts and shorts for the boys, and a whole lot of off-the-shoulder tops on the girls.

Even Osher is going fashion troppo with an impressive array of Hawaiian shirts. Seriously sizzlin’.

Controversy

Date cards are still part of this match-making service and no one is off limits for the lucky person wielding the white paper. You know what that means, right? It means date card holders have the power to rip up established couples and tear friendships apart!

And if that’s not controversial enough, before anyone can get too cosy under a canopy with the person they think is their perfect match, new Bachelors and Bachelorettes will be introduced throughout the season, stirring things up like a tropical cyclones and promising us all the explosive entertainment we could hope for.

Our hearts stopped when Mr Darcy rose above his prejudice and married Lizzy Bennett, when Beauty saw beyond the Beast, when Prince Harry fell for Meghan Markle – this is the stuff that fills us with joy and hope. This is the stuff we live for!