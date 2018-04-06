Bachelor In Paradise

What You Should Know About The US Bachelors

Think the dust has settled after the last shocking Rose Ceremony? Think again. Three new babes from the USA have landed in Paradise to shake things up faster than Wais can whip up a Pina Colada.

Here we share what we know about the dudes ready to steal our Aussie girls’ hearts

BACHELOR IN PARADISE AUSTRALIA, S1, CHANNEL 10

Grant Kemp

1. Love a man in uniform? Meet Grant, the sexy firefighter from San Francisco who was vying for the heart of US Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher. He didn’t win it.

2. Grant then appeared in the US version of Bachelor in Paradise and, in an epic finale, he got engaged to Lace. Sadly, their engagement ended in 2016.

3. Would you ever get a matching tattoo with your partner? Well, Grant and Lace did. In what probably ended up being kinda lucky for them, rather than each getting the other’s name, they combined their names, inking their bodies with the word ‘Grace’.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE AUSTRALIA, S1, CHANNEL 10

4. His worst date? Getting lunch with a girl and listening to her talk about Harry Potter for 20 minutes. We’re always down for a Harry Potter chinwag, but each to their own.

5. Grant considers himself to be a romantic at heart, he always does cute things for his dates. Naww.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE AUSTRALIA, S1, CHANNEL 10

Daniel Maguire

1. Daniel is a personal trainer with washboard abs, who also starred on JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette. He was dubbed ‘The Canadian’ because … wait for it … he is from Canada.

2. After failing to win over JoJo’s heart, he appeared in the US version of Bachelor in Paradise and revealed that he’s interested in both males and females – but only on Fridays! (Love this guy)

3. Not only does Daniel lift and model, he has a psychology degree. Plus, he undertook four years of cooking classes - yes, you read correctly. Coming home to a freshly cooked meal? Sign us up!

BACHELOR IN PARADISE AUSTRALIA, S1, CHANNEL 10

4. He’s no stranger to controversy. After a few drinks, he stripped down to his jocks and jumped in the pool on his first night in the mansion. Remind you of anyone? *Cough* Uncle Sam *cough*.

5. Unapologetically unfiltered, Daniel sports many one-liners. His most popular included “eating maple syrup”, when asked what else he does, other than being Canadian. He also wouldn’t dare get a tattoo for the same reason you wouldn’t “put stickers on a Lambo”. And he told villain Chad Johnson, that he ‘had a better chance of making out with a turtle than a girl tonight’.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE AUSTRALIA, S1, CHANNEL 10

6. Why is he single? Daniel says “I have very high standards. An eagle doesn’t settle for a pigeon, right? An eagle settles for an eagle. I don’t know what’s better than an eagle, like a pterodactyl of something?”. We’re rooting for you to find your eagle, Daniel.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE AUSTRALIA, S1, CHANNEL 10

Jared Haibon

1. Jared is no stranger to reality dating. He appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, followed by two US seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

2. He had a bit of a thing with a girl named Ashley in season two of Paradise, but decided to break it off. It didn’t exactly end there. Going on to appear in season three, Ashley was less than thrilled when Jared developed feelings for another woman, spending a lot of time wiping away mascara-filled tears.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE AUSTRALIA, S1, CHANNEL 10

3. Jarrod and his new love Calia left Paradise as a couple but their relationship fizzled out.

4. Jared currently manages a restaurant.

5. One of his greatest achievements? Volunteering at summer camp for children with cancer. We’re not crying, you are!

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
