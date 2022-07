Haven't got your Bachelor In Paradise Grand Finale Party Pack yet?

Sam & Tara

1. Tara 2. Sam took Tara 3. Personality Cocktail-making date 4. Sam 5. Sam 6. Sam

Ali & Grant

1. Ali2. Ali3. Mutual4. Ali5. Grant 6. The beach

Jarrod & Keira

1. Keira 2. Jarrod took Keira 3. Picnic on the beach 4. Keira 5. Jarrod 6. They haven't said it yet!

Jake & Megan

1. Jake 2. Megan chose Jake for a blind date 3. Blind date dinner 4. Jake 5. Jake 6. They haven't said it yet