Preview: Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds Playoffs

As it was in 2022, the Australia Cup 2023 Playoffs will feature the four clubs that finished 9th to 12th in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men 2022/23 Regular Season.

The Newcastle Jets FC (10th) will face Melbourne Victory FC (11th) on Monday 17 July, with Perth Glory FC (9th) to tackle defending Australia Cup winners, Macarthur FC (12th) on Tuesday 18 July at Darwin Football Stadium at Larrakia Park.

The Australia Cup is the nation’s largest knockout competition of any sport, with over 770 clubs taking part this year.

The winners of the two ties will each seal a spot in the Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds alongside the top eight teams from the A-League Men’s 2022/23 regular season, as well as 22 Member Federation clubs from a variety of levels and locations from right across Australia’s football ecosystem.

Australia Cup Hub on 10 Play

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets

Australia Cup 2021 champions Melbourne Victory have a date with the Jets in the first playoff in Darwin on Monday, 17 July.

Victory had a disastrous campaign and are in desperate need to forge some momentum after narrowly missing out on the wooden spoon.

An extended cup run would be ideal for Tony Popovic's men as they look to rediscover the form that saw them crowned champions two years ago.

The Jets find themselves in the playoffs once again after an underwhelming season. There have been some changes in personnel at the Hunter club with coach Arthur Papas departing the club for Thai outfit Buriram United, while assistant Arthur Diles will be in the opposing dugout for this upcoming clash after becoming Popovic's assistant.

Papas' departure has paved the way for Robbie Stanton's first head coach gig. The ex-Sydney FC assistant has already hit the ground running with his new club, with this playoff providing Jets supporters with the first time to see their team in action under their new coach.

What is Install for the Winner?

The winner of this playoff will enjoy a home tie against fellow Isuzu UTE A-League outfit Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup Round of 32.

Darwin to host Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds Playoffs

Australia Cup 2023: Round of 32 Draw

Perth Glory vs Macarthur FC

The reigning Australia Cup champions may not have the chance to defend their crown if they are seen off by Glory in their playoff showdown.

The Bulls finished with the unwanted wooden spoon after what appeared to be a promising start to the campaign under former coach Dwight Yorke.

Mile Sterjovski is now the man in charge, he is now tasked with reviving a side which need something to cheer about after a challenging period.

Their opponents also find themselves in a state of transition after Ruben Zadkovich made the decision to step down a few weeks ago.

They are still on the lookout for a new coach as they prepare for their clash with West Ham United on Saturday, 15 July - the first match of Network 10's Winter Festival of Football.

This means that the West Australian club will have just a three day turnaround as they make the trip up to Darwin for their clash with Macarthur.

Defeat against the Bulls will mean that Perth have failed to qualify for the Australia Cup Round of 32 for two consecutive years.

What is Install for the Winner?

The winner of this clash will travel to South Australian NPL outfit, Campbelltown City.

Every match in the Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds – including the Playoffs – will be streamed live and free across the nation on 10 Play

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Preview

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Preview

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 3 Preview

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 4 Preview

Australia Cup 2023 Playoffs

Monday, 17 July 2023

Newcastle Jets FC vs Melbourne Victory FC

Kick-off: 7.30pm AEST

Venue: Darwin Football Stadium at Larrakia Park

Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Perth Glory FC vs Macarthur FC

Kick-off: 7.30pm AEST

Venue: Darwin Football Stadium at Larrakia Park