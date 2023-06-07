Darwin to host Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds Playoffs

As it was in 2022, the Australia Cup 2023 Playoffs will feature the four clubs that finished 9th to 12th in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men 2022/23 Regular Season.

The Newcastle Jets FC (10th) will face Melbourne Victory FC (11th) on Monday 17 July, with Perth Glory FC (9th) to tackle defending Australia Cup winners, Macarthur FC (12th) on Tuesday 18 July at Darwin Football Stadium at Larrakia Park.

The Australia Cup is the nation’s largest knockout competition of any sport, with over 770 clubs taking part this year.

The winners of the two ties will each seal a spot in the Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds alongside the top eight teams from the A-League Men’s 2022/23 regular season, as well as 22 Member Federation clubs from a variety of levels and locations from right across Australia’s football ecosystem.

With the eyes of the footballing world on Australia during July and August as the country co-hosts the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023Ô, Football Australia CEO James Johnson said the sport’s governing body is delighted to be taking elite football to a new region.

“Whether it’s our senior and youth national teams or Football Australia competitions like the Australia Cup, we are committed to our strategy of taking elite football to as many cities as possible to showcase our leading established or emerging talent to different audiences and support the growth of football across Australia,” Johnson said.

“Over the past 12 months, Football Australia has deliberately taken football activity to no less than seven different cities, and we are excited that Darwin will be hosting the Australia Cup 2023 Playoffs in July through the support of the Northern Territory Government, Northern Territory Major Events Company and Football Northern Territory.

“The Australia Cup Playoffs will provide football fans and event goers throughout the Northern Territory and beyond with the opportunity to attend two high quality matches featuring four A-League Men teams during a period of time when the whole of Australia will take centre stage as co-hosts of the FIFA Women’s World CupÔ.

“We are delighted that Darwin and the Northern Territory will be a part of our journey towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and I would like to thank the Northern Territory Government, Northern Territory Major Events Company and Football Northern Territory for their support and commitment to this important project,” Johnson concluded.

The last time Darwin witnessed a match featuring two A-League sides was in 2015 when the city hosted a pre-season clash between Adelaide United FC and Melbourne City FC.

Northern Territory Government Minister for Major Events Paul Kirby said: “Football, or soccer, is one of the most popular sports for Territorians to play, with thousands of children of all ages, boys and girls, making up the numbers at games played throughout our suburbs every weekend.

“Hosting the Australia Cup 2023 Playoffs is a fantastic opportunity to give football fans the opportunity to see high-level sport here in the Territory, as well as inspire the next generation of soccer stars.

“We might even have a future Mat Ryan or Sam Kerr sitting in the crowd, inspired by the Australia Cup to take up the sport and give it a go,” Kirby concluded.

Football remains the number one club participation sport in the Northern Territory, with the staging of the Australia Cup 2023 Playoffs set to excite and inspire more people to play football.

Football Northern Territory CEO, Bruce Stalder said: “I would like to extend my gratitude to Football Australia and the Northern Territory Government for their support of football in the Territory, and I know the city will get right behind these two exciting encounters and demonstrate that the Northern Territory should host more national and international football events,” Stalder concluded.

Every match in the Australia Cup 2023 Final Rounds – including the Playoffs – will be streamed live and free across the nation on 10 Play.

Australia Cup 2023 Playoffs

Monday, 17 July 2023

Newcastle Jets FC vs Melbourne Victory FC

Kick-off: 7.30pm AEST

Venue: Darwin Football Stadium at Larrakia Park

Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Perth Glory FC vs Macarthur FC

Kick-off: 7.30pm AEST

Venue: Darwin Football Stadium at Larrakia Park

Australia Cup Hub on 10 Play