Australia Cup 2024: Round of 32 Review

The Australia Cup Round of 32 gave all football fans their fair share of entertainment in what has been a long off season waiting for the Isuzu UTE A-League to return.

Some of the top teams from around the country have already fallen victim in the Round of 32 with reigning champions Sydney FC already out along with Wellington Phoenix.

In contrast, there were some matches that will be etched in the history books, particularly for the Victorian NPL clubs with Oakleigh Cannons, South Melbourne and Heidelberg United all managing wins over A-League opposition.

Everything you need to relive the Australia Cup Round of 32 is available below with our Match Day wraps accompanied with all the full match replays!

