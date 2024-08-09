The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Hugh Jackman Approved His ‘Shirtless Divorce’ Joke In Deadpool And Wolverine

Hugh Jackman Approved His ‘Shirtless Divorce’ Joke In Deadpool And Wolverine

Hugh Jackman approved a joke in Deadpool and Wolverine about his divorce.

The 55-year-old Australian actor - who was married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years - reprised the role of Wolverine to star in the new superhero movie.

Director Shawn Levy has now revealed that Jackman and Jennifer Garner both gave their approval to jokes about their real-life divorces.

"We never did a joke about or with anyone that we didn't run by them first," Levy told Variety.

"Whether it was scripted, like the 'Daredevil' line, or unscripted, like: 'He's normally shirtless, but he's let himself go since the divorce,' which was more of on-set improv, Ryan [Reynolds] or I would always run the lines by performers and make sure everyone felt comfortable and that we were never punching down."

Levy confirmed that Jackman and Garner - who was previously married to Ben Affleck - both "felt good" about including the jokes in the movie.

"It was all in a playful spirit that everyone felt good.

"Those lines wouldn't be in the movie if Hugh and Jen didn't think they were funny."

Jackman and Furness announced their split in statement in 2023.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the statement said. 

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Lucky Escape For Two Men After Train Slams Into Ute Following Car Crash
NEXT STORY

Lucky Escape For Two Men After Train Slams Into Ute Following Car Crash

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lucky Escape For Two Men After Train Slams Into Ute Following Car Crash

Lucky Escape For Two Men After Train Slams Into Ute Following Car Crash

Two men have narrowly avoided serious injury after a freight train slammed into a ute in Perth’s east.
Aussie Stingers Defy Odds Beating USA In Water Polo Semi-Final

Aussie Stingers Defy Odds Beating USA In Water Polo Semi-Final

Australia has defeated the U.S. in the women's water polo in a tense penalty shootout, giving the Stingers a shot at gold at the Paris Olympics.
Sexual Health Organisation Gives Students Ultrasound Probe Covers Instead Of Condoms

Sexual Health Organisation Gives Students Ultrasound Probe Covers Instead Of Condoms

A Canberra sexual health organisation has urged students not to use the free condoms they were given during one of their school programs, as they were actually ultrasound probe covers.
Will You Buy Something At A Pub Or Cafe Just To Use Their Toilet?

Will You Buy Something At A Pub Or Cafe Just To Use Their Toilet?

A recent survey conducted by YouGov has revealed that nearly 30 percent of those polled will purchase something at their local pub or cafe just to use their toilet.
Shoppers Blown Away After Spotting $400 R.M. Williams Boots At Salvos

Shoppers Blown Away After Spotting $400 R.M. Williams Boots At Salvos

Shoppers have been blown away after spotting a pair of secondhand R.M. Williams boots at an op-shop priced at $400.