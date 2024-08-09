Hugh Jackman Approved His ‘Shirtless Divorce’ Joke In Deadpool And Wolverine

The 55-year-old Australian actor - who was married to Deborra-Lee Furness for 27 years - reprised the role of Wolverine to star in the new superhero movie.

Director Shawn Levy has now revealed that Jackman and Jennifer Garner both gave their approval to jokes about their real-life divorces.

"We never did a joke about or with anyone that we didn't run by them first," Levy told Variety.

"Whether it was scripted, like the 'Daredevil' line, or unscripted, like: 'He's normally shirtless, but he's let himself go since the divorce,' which was more of on-set improv, Ryan [Reynolds] or I would always run the lines by performers and make sure everyone felt comfortable and that we were never punching down."

Levy confirmed that Jackman and Garner - who was previously married to Ben Affleck - both "felt good" about including the jokes in the movie.

"It was all in a playful spirit that everyone felt good.

"Those lines wouldn't be in the movie if Hugh and Jen didn't think they were funny."

Jackman and Furness announced their split in statement in 2023.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the statement said.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."