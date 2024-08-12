$80 Lobster Sandwich Divides Internet Over Its Insane Price

Food influencer Philip Tzeng, known online as LasVegasFill, shared his trip to the Joe Fish Restaurant in North Andover, Massachusetts.

There, he purchased the Big Kahuna lobster roll, valued at a steep $80. It features 16 oz of lobster, as well as lettuce, coleslaw and mayonnaise in a bun and fries..

In the video, Tzeng calls it “crazy good” and that “there's no graceful way to get into this one, you just get into it”.

And while Tzeng said the restaurant offered the rolls for half price after 8pm during the Summer, many were quick to point out the steep price.

“$80 sandwich? That’s my whole grocery bill for the whole week,” said one person.

While another joked $80 was “three house payments”.

“$80 for a damn sandwich. Hell to the Motherf***ing NO!” said another comment.

While one person said the price was actually “a steal”, a reply hit back with “You are absolutely insane if you think that's even worth $80 and then you double down and call it a steal. That's crazy”.

Image: Instagram/LasVegasFill