Glasgow Could Provide Lifeline To 2026 Commonwealth Games As Host City

The Commonwealth Games could be handed a lifeline after an unexpected city emerged as a host for the 2026 Games.

The future of the Games has been in doubt after Victoria pulled out of hosting the 2026 Games, citing cost factors as the reason.

However, an Olympic reporter in Paris, Duncan Mackay, revealed that the Scottish city of Glasgow could step in and host the games, just 12 years after they hosted them in 2014.

“Some good news for the Commonwealth Games, I am hearing. Multiple people have told me during the (2024 Paris Olympics) that (Commonwealth Games Federation) have reached an agreement with Scotland for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” Mackay tweeted.

“An announcement is due shortly after the end of these Olympics - maybe even this week.”

Replying to a comment about funding, Mackay said a “large proportion of the money is coming from the compensation Victoria paid after withdrawing”.

Victoria paid out nearly $380 million to affected parties, including the Commonwealth Games Federation, when it withdrew from hosting in July 2023.

Earlier this year, chair of Commonwealth Games Scotland, Ian Reid, said Glasgow had a legacy left behind from the Games in 2014.

“Glasgow has a fantastic track record of delivering large sporting events within sensible budgets, with world-class facilities and expertise already in place as a legacy of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games a decade ago,” he said.

“We believe our concept provides the CGF with a viable, cost-effective, and exciting solution which importantly won’t involve significant sums of public funding. We look forward to discussing the concept further with the CGF, our member sports, athletes, and wider partners.”

Experts Warn Of Risks Associated With Popular TikTok Flight ‘Hack’

