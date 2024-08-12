The Project

Disney Voice Actor Says Goofy Is Not A Dog

Bill Farmer, the voice actor behind Goofy, has revealed that the beloved Disney character is not a dog or a cow, but belongs to the canine species.

While some fans believe Goofy to be a cow due to his relationship with Clarabelle Cow in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, many consider him to be a dog. 

Farmer, who has voiced Goofy since 1987, shed some light on the situation during an appearance on the Popcorn Podcast, explaining to hosts Leigh Livingstone and Tim Iffland that while Pluto is a regular dog, Goofy exists in a canine species grey area. 

“Pluto is a regular dog; he’s a bloodhound,” Farmed said. “Goofy just kind of became this man-dog, this creature, Goofis Canis, I think is what it is.” 

“He’s not a dog, but he’s a canine. So it’s kind of like a wolf is not a dog but it’s a canine - same thing. Goofus canis, that’s what he is. Or, he’s a mog, he’s a man-dog.”

Farmer has addressed the matter on X in the past, tweeting in 2021 that Goofy is “certainly not a cow! Neither is he a dog!”

Experts Warn Of Risks Associated With Popular TikTok Flight ‘Hack’

