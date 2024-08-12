Raising Cane’s Shuts Down False Claims The Chain Is Coming Down Under

Raising Cane’s is a fast-food chain that specialises in fried chicken fingers.

A slew of videos popped up on TikTok claiming the restaurant would open stores across Australia.

“It’s official, Raising Cane’s is coming to Australia in 2025,” one video read.

“We’ve all seen how much you’ve wanted us to come down under and we delivered! Thank you all for the support and we can’t wait to serve in Australia,” another said.

Aussies were quick to get excited over the news, but it was quickly extinguished after Raising Cane confirmed they would not be to Australia.

A Raising Cane’s spokesperson told news.com.au that they loved the “energy and excitement Raising Cane’s has garnered across Australia, but don’t currently have plans to open restaurants there.”

“Any TikTok videos announcing Raising Cane’s coming to Australia or mentioning specific opening dates and locations are fake and not from our verified Cane’s account.”