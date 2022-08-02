The Masked Singer Australia

'I Take It Very Seriously': Chrissie Swan On Her Dazzling New Role On The Masked Singer

The exciting new season of The Masked Singer is almost here! Part guessing game, part music extravaganza, this season is set to be bigger and better then ever.

Chrissie Swan is one of the three new hosts to join Hughesy on the panel, along with reality star sensation Abbie Chatfield and Spice Girl, the one and only Mel B.

Fresh off Channel 10's Would I Lie To You?Chrissie spoke with 10 play to discuss all things Masked Singer, providing some key insights into the most entertaining show on TV.

“Of course I was a huge fan. I have never missed a series. I am obsessed with it. We play at home, particularly me and my daughters”.

“There is nothing like it on Australian television and it’s just bonkers fun”.

When asked how this season is different from the past, Chrissie was swift to answer with a laugh, “Well, I am on it."

The Masked Singer showcases the most innovative and eccentric costumes, created by Oscar, AFI and BAFTA-winning designer Tim Chappel. This year’s zany masks include Blowfly, Mirrorball, Popcorn, Rooster, Snapdragon, Thong, Tiger and Zombie.

“I thought [they] really outdid themselves. Popcorn in particular is genius!”

In a show that brings in the biggest Australian and international stars, we asked Chrissie if she would ever like to be on the other side and perform as a mask.

“Yes, I would love to. That’s the one bad thing about being on the panel is that now that I am here, I know I can never be a mask. I would love to be something cute like the kitten!”

Guessing who is behind the mask is not an easy task. The panellists are equipped with only a clue-filled video, a live performance and the occasional hint or riddle.

Panellists must be up-to-date with the latest pop culture and have broad entertainment knowledge. Asking Chrissie how she has mastered this skill she said, “With a great amount of hours on my couch and Google. I take it very seriously.”

This year's contestants include a Grammy Award-winner, a gold medalist, a multiple Logie-winner and an artist who has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. 

10 play asked who Chrissie's dream Masked Singer reveal would be and she said Australian rock music icon "Rick Springfield".

Maybe Chrissie's dream reveal will come true this season!

The Masked Singer premieres Sunday, August 7 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

