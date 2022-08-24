All The Clues For The Final 3 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2022

This incredible trio have dazzled our panel, and fans across the country. Though their true celebrity identities may still be a secret, we can't help but have fallen in love with all three every time they performed.

Ahead of the Masked Singer grand finale on Sunday, August 28 at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play on demand, we've collected all the clues we've seen so far, plus all the guesses from our panel to help you lock in your final guesses as to who could be behind the masks.

Here's everything we know about Snapdragon, Mirrorball and Rooster... so far!

Snapdragon

Episode two: I’m Snapdragon and I’ve got the looks and the bite. Snapdragons may not breathe fire, but we are determined. The world of flowers is tough, we compete for our time in the sun but even then, you don’t really see me as I am. That’s why some people call me mysterious. I’m Snapdragon, and it’s time for me to blossom.

Episode four: When my voice is heard people don’t say ‘shh’ but that doesn’t mean I’m not adventurous. Travelling the seas doesn’t scare this Snapdragon. Snapdragons can be found across most of the world, we’re universal. I’ve been transplanted from my original home, but I’m never far from my father. Maybe you think all Snapdragons are the same, we’re not. But I owe a lot to another flower. Maybe we share the same roots? I’m Snapdragon, and I’m the bloomin’ best Masked Singer.

Episode six: I'm Snapdragon and I'm in my element in the Masked Singer. Although I might feel like a babushka doll. As a Snapdragon, you never know what you'll be asked to do. One day the public showers you with love and the next you're heading for a downfall. Ow! Snapdragons come in all colours of the rainbow. My childhood was quite golden. I'm Snapdragon, and I'm a natural to win The Masked Singer!

Episode seven: I’m Snapdragon, Snapdragons aren’t really from any one nation but I do have a fondness for a certain member of royalty. We do have something in common. I have travelled the world but was too late for the winter Olympics, they ski differently where I grew up. Is that you, Madii? Great mask! Snapdragons know life is a chance, you have to be in it to win it. You do what you have to do to get your face out there… or not. I’m Snapdragon and by George, I’m going to win The Masked Singer!

Episode eight: I’m Snapdragon, I have never disguised my ambition. I could be the new prince! Seventh time lucky, I say. I draw on my family’s love for my success, not even the local pastors really know the young me. They say Snapdragons like rocky ground, but does it have to be this rocky? I’m Snapdragon and this is my time and place to blossom.

Episode nine: I have friends in high places. There are so many varieties of Snapdragons, 52 at last count, but they don't all look like me. I could tell you it's all politics. Gold is hard to come by, it was easier 16 years ago. I'm Snapdragon, and the mask isn't coming off tonight!

Songs: “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato, “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston,"Therefore I Am" by Billie Eilish, “Strong” by London Grammar, “Stay” by Rihanna, "Valerie" by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse

Guesses: Peter Andre, Trixie Mattel, Renée Zellweger, Courtney Act, Sheldon Riley, Matt Corby, Sam Smith, Mika, Adam Lambert, Calum Scott, George Ezra, Benny Andersson, Charlie Puth, Justin Bieber, James Blunt, Hosier, Kevin Jonas

Mirrorball

Episode one: I’m Mirrorball, I was born to do what I do and my parents knew it. But when the spotlight’s not on me, I don’t react. I’m proud and determined, close to grand in fact. Even when everything turns to ashes I go on unharmed. When you’re in the spotlight you can be grilled by total strangers, that’s something you can bank on. I am the Mirrorball and now is my time to shine.

Episode three: I’m the Mirrorball and I hate to be in the dark. Am I dirty? No, that’s someone else, so be cool okay? You don’t think I measure up? I think I do. I was on thin ice for a while, but eventually, you have to do you. As a kid, I was really competitive. As an adult, not everyone likes that but I’m sick of running someone else’s race. I’m Mirrorball and my voice will be heard!

Episode five: I'm Mirrorball and I shine every chance I get. I'm not married with children, that was before my time. Finding a good man was hard, I've looked everywhere. East and, yes, even west. Let me tell you, dating is no laughing matter. Let's not dance around the issue, I was the odd one out for years. Am I on a vendetta? I'm not saying, I'm too sweet! I have my heroes, I followed their examples but did it all myself. Who can you rely on? Only your family and an Aussie. I'm Mirrorball and I'm not saying goodbye tonight!

Episode seven: When you’re a Mirrorball you like to shine out, well I do. I want to make myself loud and clear. I’m loved less in my own **** country and around the **** world and I don’t **** care what you think. They say too many cooks spoil the broth, but I like to stir the pot. Do I move like Jagger? You can be the judge, I’ll wait. I’m Mirrorball, and tonight I’m gonna dazzle you!

Episode eight: Love, it’s the hardest thing you’ll ever do. I just want someone to believe in me. There’s an image of me that I just can’t shake, but I’m a survivor. Well, not exactly a survivor, but close! Kinda bulletproof. I like to be cool, although the ice isn’t my friend. My upbringing was a lot hotter than that. My adulthood too! I’m Mirrorball and I’m radiant tonight.

Episode nine: Once upon a time you wouldn't pick me in a line-up, that was my lowest time. I want to scream but who would hear me? I don't have two wicked stepsisters, maybe one? And that's why it's hard keeping up with my friends. You think a Mirrorball lives a glamorous life, it might look that way but I've also had nothing. But that only lasted four weeks.

Songs: “Xanadu” by Olivia Newton-John, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" by Whitney Houston, "Always" by Bon Jovi, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, “WITHOUT YOU” - The Kid LAROI, "Fantasy" by Earth, Wind & Fire

Guesses: Chloe Lattanzi, Samantha Jade, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Lohan, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Christina Milian, Jordin Sparks, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Pamela Anderson, Vera Blue, Lorde, Jessie J, Sia, Fergie, Nicole Scherzinger, Hilary Duff, Keri Russell

Rooster

Episode two: I am Rooster, and I’m cocky for a reason. Some people see me as untamed, I’m okay with that. Maybe that’s why I’m so close to doing all the dumb things. Family is important to me, privately and publicly, but I don’t like to do a big song and dance about it. As a child, I learned about attitude. It’s kept me out of the darkest places, except once: a place without a chandelier. I’m the Rooster and I’m the boss of this barnyard.

Episode four: I’m Rooster, and you can describe me as cocksure. What’s my pedigree? Funny, but it’s all the way back to Ancient Rome. I come from a short line of almost-royalty. I’m not a battery chook, I need freedom! I have a vision of seeing the whole world from the city, to the outback. I was discovered long after everyone knew me, knew me, knew me, knew me… I’m Rooster, and I’ve got plenty to crow about!

Episode six: As Rooster I never want to be a bore, I want to entertain whether it's putting boot to leather or putting on a g-string. I love New York, if you can make it there you can also make it anywhere, even Alice Springs! If you move around as much as I do, I'd like to say welcome to wherever you are. Sometimes you just don't measure up, all I know is I did it my way. I'm Rooster, and in this competition, it's all about me!

Episode seven: As a Rooster I rule this roost, and there’s room for everyone. I’m so scandalous I should open a school, of course when I was at school I learned not to be a sickling. Most Roosters crow at daybreak however I do a lot of mine at night, but not by candlelight. As a Rooster, do I have rivals? Only in my family, and we know how untamed they are. I’m Rooster and I won’t be laying an egg tonight.

Episode eight: I am Rooster and when love speaks, I listen. Isn’t that romantic? I’m not afraid to make waves, I’ve made my share! I’m the Rooster with many strings to my bow… well four anyway, and I could drink to that. I’m still in this competition, and the Rooster is cock-a-hoop. I’m Rooster!

Episode nine: My past and future look different, but my reality was always the same. In life, I've never stopped trying new things. I'm always searching for the next challenge, the next big adventure. Here we are at number four, it's a good number... not a great number, but there'll be another home in the future. A big home!

Songs: “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, “California Dreamin” by The Mamas & the Papas, "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen, “Pure Imagination” by Gene Wilder, “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran, "Beneath Your Beautiful" by Labrinth

Guesses: Keanu Reeves, David Guetta, Russell Brand, John Farnham, Lenny Kravitz, Todd McKenney, Vance Joy, Lincoln Lewis, Ronan Keating, Hugh Sheridan, Mick Molloy, Macklemore, Anthony Warlow, Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman, David Hobson, James Corden, Robbie Williams, Rami Malek, Glenn Robbins

