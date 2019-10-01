Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 7th November is the traditional ‘Ladies Day’ of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, with women in particular taking the opportunity to express their own signature style.

It is the day when women of all ages come together dressed in their most feminine ensemble. This is the time for cosmetic bloom, romantic looks and delicate fabrics. Be it mothers and daughters, aunts and nieces, sisters, colleagues or simply friends, Kennedy Oaks Day is truly a time for women to connect and enjoy the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Whether it is just for fun, or for the lure of fame and prizes in Myer Fashions on the Field, Flemington becomes awash with feminine colour on Kennedy Oaks Day as it also hosts one of the world’s great outdoor fashion events. The winner of the Women’s Racewear national competition of Myer Fashions on the Field is announced on Kennnedy Oaks Day, reinforcing its importance on the fashion calendar.

The racing highlight is the Group 1 Kennedy Oaks, the A$1 million classic for three-year-old fillies over 2500m.

Visitors to Flemington on the Carnival’s third day should remember to wear a pink rose, the official flower of Kennedy Oaks Day.

Source: Victoria Racing Club Art & Heritage

The Melbourne Cup Carnival 2019 on 10, 10 HD and LIVE streamed on 10 play this November.