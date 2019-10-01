Melbourne Cup Carnival

Video Extras
2022 CalendarNews and StatisticsFashion
More
Back

Kennedy Oaks Day

Kennedy Oaks Day

Watch Live Ladies Day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival

Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday 7th November is the traditional ‘Ladies Day’ of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, with women in particular taking the opportunity to express their own signature style.

It is the day when women of all ages come together dressed in their most feminine ensemble. This is the time for cosmetic bloom, romantic looks and delicate fabrics. Be it mothers and daughters, aunts and nieces, sisters, colleagues or simply friends, Kennedy Oaks Day is truly a time for women to connect and enjoy the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Whether it is just for fun, or for the lure of fame and prizes in Myer Fashions on the Field, Flemington becomes awash with feminine colour on Kennedy Oaks Day as it also hosts one of the world’s great outdoor fashion events. The winner of the Women’s Racewear national competition of Myer Fashions on the Field is announced on Kennnedy Oaks Day, reinforcing its importance on the fashion calendar.

The racing highlight is the Group 1 Kennedy Oaks, the A$1 million classic for three-year-old fillies over 2500m.

Visitors to Flemington on the Carnival’s third day should remember to wear a pink rose, the official flower of Kennedy Oaks Day.

Source: Victoria Racing Club Art & Heritage

The Melbourne Cup Carnival 2019 on 10, 10 HD and LIVE streamed on 10 play this November.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
NEXT STORY

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play
Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play