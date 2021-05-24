MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef Australia Is Coming

Lights, camera… start your ovens. Celebrity MasterChef Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.

We’ve searched high and low for some of the country’s top celebrities with a passion for food, and are ready for their big break in the MasterChef kitchen. They may be the best in their business, but will they be the best in our kitchen?

A legendary sports person, an Aussie icon and a famous actor are ready to don a MasterChef apron and face the heat of the famed MasterChef kitchen. Watch this space as we spill the tea on more famous faces set to join the culinary fun.

Returning to the MasterChef kitchen are our esteemed judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo, as they prepare to put the stars through their paces.

Andy Allen said: “Melissa, Jock and I can’t wait to swing open the doors to the MasterChef kitchen and welcome these famous faces. It’ll be a multi-talented group who step into the kitchen, but will they be at the top of their cooking game?”

With their reputations on the line, this is one celebrity cooking competition you won’t want to miss.

Want more MasterChef? Watch all the Australian seasons, celebrity versions of MasterChef UK and MasterChef Celebrity Showdown from the US, and more in our World Of MasterChef

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.