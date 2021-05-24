Celebrity MasterChef Australia Is Coming

We’ve searched high and low for some of the country’s top celebrities with a passion for food, and are ready for their big break in the MasterChef kitchen. They may be the best in their business, but will they be the best in our kitchen?

A legendary sports person, an Aussie icon and a famous actor are ready to don a MasterChef apron and face the heat of the famed MasterChef kitchen. Watch this space as we spill the tea on more famous faces set to join the culinary fun.

Returning to the MasterChef kitchen are our esteemed judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo, as they prepare to put the stars through their paces.

Andy Allen said: “Melissa, Jock and I can’t wait to swing open the doors to the MasterChef kitchen and welcome these famous faces. It’ll be a multi-talented group who step into the kitchen, but will they be at the top of their cooking game?”

With their reputations on the line, this is one celebrity cooking competition you won’t want to miss.

