FA Cup Semi Finals Preview

Find out what is coming up as we fast approach the semi finals of the FA Cup

Find out what to expect from the must watch semi final fixtures which get underway from Sunday, 21 April (AEST) live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Sport in April on 10 Play

FA Cup Quarter Finals Review

Review: Football in March on 10 Play

We get underway at Wembley Stadium as Man City welcome Chelsea at 0215 AEST on Sunday morning. 

A Bernardo Silva double secured the home side's progression at the expense of Newcastle last round while Chelsea saw off Leicester 4-2 in their quarter final clash.

Bernardo Silva's brace secured City's win over Newcastle in their Quarter Final clash (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The following morning we will see Championship outfit Coventry City go head to head against Manchester United at 0030 AEST.

An enthralling win at Molineux saw Coventry score two injury time goals to flip the score line against Wolves while United required extra time to see off fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

