AFC Asian Cup: Semi Finals Preview

The AFC Asian Cup Semi Finals are just around the corner with Korea Republic's clash against Jordan live and free on 10 and 10 Play with the second semi final exclusive to Paramount+.

To begin with, let's look ahead to Korea Republic's impending battle against Jordan.

Jordan vs Korea Republic

The first semi final clash at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium will be broadcast live and free on 10 and 10 Play from 0130 AEDT on Wednesday, 7 February.

Jordan will be entering unchartered territory when they take to the field on Wednesday morning (AEDT) as they feature in their first ever Asian Cup semi final.

They have progressed to the quarter finals on two occasions (2004 & 2011) but this time around, their most recent win over Tajikistan was enough to see them shatter that record.

The nation standing in their way of the showpiece event are also chasing their own slice of history. Korea Republic have not lifted the Asian Cup since 1960, but momentum appears to be on their side this time around.

Heung Min Son's side have left it late in both of their knockout stage matches this tournament, coming from behind to defeat Saudi Arabia in a tense penalty shootout before overcoming the Socceroos in extra time.

They might be the favourites this time around but expect Jordan to put up a valiant fight.

Iran vs Qatar

The second semi final will take centre stage at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday, 8 February from 0150 AEDT live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Iran claimed their biggest scalp of the tournament in their most recent outing when they saw off Japan thanks to Alireza Jahanbakhsh's penalty in the dying stages of the encounter.

They have won the Asian Cup on three occasions when they went back-to-back-to-back in 1968, 1972 and 1976. However, it has been a barren run since then.

Qatar on the other hand, hold two clear advantages over their opponents. To begin with, they are the host nation for this tournament while they are also the defending champions.

Their credentials were put on the line against Uzbekistan in the quarter finals with The Maroons coming out on top in a nervy penalty shootout.

Tune in to Paramount+ this Thursday morning to find out which nation's dream will stay alive in the hunt for Asian Cup glory.

