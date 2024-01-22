AFC Asian Cup: Recapping the Action

Two Cup favourites fall short in the group stages

The unlikely nations causing a stir

Business as usual for the Socceroos, Saudi Arabia and Iran

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup has certainly had its fair share of shock results which have sent the football world into overdrive, and the best news is that there is still plenty to come as we approach the knockout stages.

So far, the Socceroos have remained steady in their quest to top their group, with two wins from two. The same cannot be said about some of their rivals with Japan and Korea Republic having already slipped up in the group stages.

Both Japan and Korea entered this tournament as heavy favourites but have so far found it difficult to break down their respective opposition.

The Blue Samurai began their campaign with a straightforward win over Vietnam before falling short to a stubborn Iraq side.

That defeat means that regardless of their result against Indonesia on Wednesday night (2230 AEDT), they will be unable to finish top of their group.

This has quite a big flow on effect on the tournament with Japan set to feature on the opposite side of the draw which is great news for Graham Arnold's Socceroos who will avoid their rivals until the latter stages of the tournament.

The same can be said for Korea Republic whose draw against Jordan places them equal on points with their opposition. If Jordan manage to beat Bahrain in their final group stage encounter then they too will top their group at the expense of Korea Republic.

Heung-Min Son's side will be relying on Bahrain to get a result if they are to have any chance of finishing top of Group E.

Elsewhere in the competition, Saudi Arabia have joined the Socceroos in the round of 16 courtesy of their latest win over Kyrgyzstan while Iran's passage is also confirmed following their strong start to the competition.

So, with the group stage almost coming to an end, we have a clearer picture of which nation will be left standing at the Lusail Stadium come February 11.

The usual heavyweights like Korea Republic, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Australia have officially been put on notice with the likes of Jordan and Iraq showing that they have what it takes to grind out victories.

