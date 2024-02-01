AFC Asian Cup: Quarter Finals Preview

The AFC Asian Cup Quarter Finals are just around the corner with the Socceroos clash against Korea Republic live and free on 10 and 10 Play with the remaining fixtures exclusive to Paramount+.

To begin with, let's look ahead to the Subway Socceroos' impending battle against Korea Republic.

Socceroos vs Korea Republic

Graham Arnold's Socceroos will go head to head against Jurgen Klinsmann's Korea Republic on Saturday, 3 February with kick off set for 0230 AEDT.

You will be able to watch all the action from the highly anticipated encounter live and free on 10 and 10 Play with coverage set to begin at 0200 AEDT.

The most memorable meeting for both of these sides was undoubtedly the 2015 Asian Cup Final in Sydney which saw the Green and Gold prevail in extra time thanks to James Troisi's winner.

It has recently clocked over nine years since that fateful night, but despite very different players set to grace the pitch come this weekend, there is one familiar face set to star for the Lions of Asia, a certain Heung Min Son.

The 2015 clash came in the infancy of Son's international career but it was his equaliser that sent that match to extra time.

He is now leading his nation as captain as they look to seek revenge against the Socceroos and address their Asian Cup drought which dates back over 60 years.

Tajikistan vs Jordan

The first quarter final meeting will get underway at 2230 AEDT on Friday, 2 February.

There would not have been too many people out there that would have predicted these two nations meeting at this stage of the tournament.

Both clubs have enjoyed inspiring runs with Tajikistan finishing second in their group before seeing off the UAE in penalties in their round of 16 clash.

Meanwhile, Jordan were one of highest ranked third placed finishers in the group stage where they were able to take points off a much stronger Korean outfit.

They were then part of an end to end battle against Iraq which saw them score two late goals in second half stoppage time to secure their passage into the quarter finals and send their fans into delirium.

Iran vs Japan

Two heavyweights will face off on Saturday night (AEDT) as Iran meet Japan at 2230.

The Blue Samurai have found it easy to find the back of the net in this tournament with 11 goals so far.

They have responded well since their shock defeat to Iraq with back-to-back wins against Indonesia before disposing of Bahrain in the round of 16.

Iran are undefeated heading into this clash however their most recent outing against Syria required penalties to decide the winner.

Their progression was made that bit more special considering that they played the whole of extra time a man down following a dismissal in second half stoppage time.

Qatar vs Uzbekistan

The host nation Qatar round off quarter final action when they meet Uzbekistan at 0230 AEDT on Sunday, 4 February.

Qatar have been the in form side this tournament with a perfect record from their four matches.

It took until their round of 16 meeting against Palestine for them to concede their first goal of the tournament which means that their upcoming opponents will have their work cut out for them.

Despite missing some of their star players in their most recent knockout match against Thailand, Uzbekistan shone as they came out 2-1 winners.

They will need to be at their very best for this showdown with their opponents set to be buoyed by their home crowd in what could prove to be a tricky environment to navigate for Uzbekistan.

