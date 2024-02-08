AFC Asian Cup: Final Preview

The AFC Asian Cup Final between Jordan and reigning champions Qatar will be broadcast live and free on 10 and 10 Play this Sunday morning (AEDT).

One nation will etch themselves into the history books come Sunday morning as Jordan gear up for their first appearance at the showcase event while Qatar will be aiming to go back-to-back.

Jordan vs Qatar

The stage for the Asian Cup final is set with Jordan and Qatar to do battle at Lusail Stadium with proceedings set to get underway at 0130 AEDT on Sunday morning.

Jordan have been the quiet achievers of this tournament, their resolute style of football has seen them knock out some of the favourites, namely Iran and most recently Korea Republic in the semi finals.

Aside from their penalty shootout win over Uzbekistan, Qatar hold a perfect record heading into this do-or-die clash.

They rubber stamped their ticket to the final courtesy of Almoez Ali's late winner against Iran.

They will be heading into the final full of confidence but if there is anything to learn from this tournament, it is that no side can take their opposition for granted.

