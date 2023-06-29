Winter Festival of Football Is Coming

The match headlines a Winter Festival of Football exhibition series throughout July and August, including eight Paramount+ exclusive matches featuring some of the biggest clubs in the world with Manchester United, Liverpool FC, AS Roma and FC Bayern Munich.

Kicking off the series, West Ham United will play local side Perth Glory on Saturday, 15 July live from 7.30pm AEST on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+.

Then Postecoglou’s Spurs will tackle West Ham United on Tuesday, 18 July live from 7.30pm AEST on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+.

After their match in Perth, Spurs will travel to Asia for an exhibition series featuring Leicester City, AS Roma, Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich, live and exclusive on Paramount+.

Elsewhere, English Premier League giants Manchester United will play Ryan Reynold’s Wrexham AFC in the USA, as well as face Dortmund, Lyon and Athletic Bilbao, all live and exclusive to Paramount+.

Visit 10 Play for all your football fixtures, plus catch the CommBank Matildas send-off match this July as they host France on Friday, 14 July, live from 6.30pm AEST on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+.

Saturday, 15 July: West Ham United v Perth Glory live from 7.30pm AEST on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

Tuesday, 18 July: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United live from 7.30pm AEST on 10 Bold, 10 Play and Paramount+

Wednesday, 19 July: Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) live from 11.00pm AEST exclusive to Paramount+

Sunday, 23 July: Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City live from 8.00pm AEST exclusive to Paramount+

Wednesday, 26 July: Manchester United v Wrexham AFC live from 12.30pm AEST exclusive to Paramount+

Wednesday, 26 July: Tottenham Hotspur v AS Roma live from 9.30pm AEST exclusive to Paramount+

Sunday, 30 July: Liverpool FC v Leicester City live from 7.00pm AEST exclusive to Paramount+

Monday, 31 July: Manchester United v Borussia Dortmund live from 11.00am AEST exclusive to Paramount+

Wednesday, 2 August: Liverpool FC v FC Bayern Munich live from 9.30pm AEST exclusive to Paramount+

Monday, 7 August: Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao live from 1.00am AEST exclusive to Paramount

NB: Match fixtures subject to change.

