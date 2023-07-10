Winter Festival of Football

Countdown until the start of the Winter Festival of Football

The Winter Festival of Football begins this Saturday. Watch the first two matches live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play

We are only days away from the start of the Winter Festival of Football where some of the biggest names in world football will be live across Network 10 and Paramount+.

English Premier League sides West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur will be in Perth for two blockbuster encounters.

You will be able to watch the both of these highly anticipated matches of the Winter Festival of Football live and free across 10 BOLD and 10 Play.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: 2023 Winter Festival of Football

2023 Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

The action will get underway this Saturday night as West Ham face off against Perth Glory.

David Moyes' Hammers are fresh from their UEFA Conference League victory which saw them overcome Fiorentina in Prague.

Next up, you will be able to see Ange Postecoglou's first match in charge of Spurs as his new side take on the Hammers on Tuesday night.

Watch Ange Postecoglou make his Spurs' managerial debut live and exclusive on 10 BOLD, 10 Play and Paramount+ this July (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Watch the first two matches of the Winter Festival of Football live and free across 10 BOLD and 10 Play

