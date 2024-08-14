Melbourne Lollypop Man Banned From Giving Kids High Fives

Yarra Ranges Council released a statement explaining that a parent from Mount Dandenong Primary School had filed a complaint about the crossing supervisor “giving high-fives to children as they are being driven past the supervisor.”

Ross and Russ from 3AW Melbourne received the story from their Rumour File.

“The rumour around the school is that the reason given by the council is that he might spread an illness or possibly break someone’s arm,” the radio duo was told.

“Upset students at the school have started a petition to have the council reverse the ban.”

“Yarra Ranges Council received a complaint from a parent at Mount Dandenong Primary School about the crossing supervisor giving high-fives to children as they are being driven past the supervisor on Farndons Road, Mount Dandenong,” the Yarra Ranges Council statement read.

“The safety of children is of paramount importance for all Council staff, contractors and volunteers. As part of Council’s commitment to protecting the safety of children, all staff, contractors and volunteers who come into contact with children must have a valid Working With Children check.

“In addition to this school crossing supervisors must comply with the Victorian Child Safe Standards that details guidance on appropriate behaviour and conduct when working with children, young people and their families.

“Council internal policies and the Victorian Standards clearly state that unacceptable behaviours include: