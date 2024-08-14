The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Melbourne Lollypop Man Banned From Giving Kids High Fives

Melbourne Lollypop Man Banned From Giving Kids High Fives

A lollypop man from a school in Melbourne’s outer-east has been banned from giving students high fives, just a month after he was crowned ‘School Crossing Supervisor of the Year.’

Yarra Ranges Council released a statement explaining that a parent from Mount Dandenong Primary School had filed a complaint about the crossing supervisor “giving high-fives to children as they are being driven past the supervisor.”

Ross and Russ from 3AW Melbourne received the story from their Rumour File.

“The rumour around the school is that the reason given by the council is that he might spread an illness or possibly break someone’s arm,” the radio duo was told.

“Upset students at the school have started a petition to have the council reverse the ban.”

“Yarra Ranges Council received a complaint from a parent at Mount Dandenong Primary School about the crossing supervisor giving high-fives to children as they are being driven past the supervisor on Farndons Road, Mount Dandenong,” the Yarra Ranges Council statement read.

“The safety of children is of paramount importance for all Council staff, contractors and volunteers. As part of Council’s commitment to protecting the safety of children, all staff, contractors and volunteers who come into contact with children must have a valid Working With Children check.

“In addition to this school crossing supervisors must comply with the Victorian Child Safe Standards that details guidance on appropriate behaviour and conduct when working with children, young people and their families.

“Council internal policies and the Victorian Standards clearly state that unacceptable behaviours include:

  • Exhibiting behaviours with children and young people which may be construed as unnecessarily physical.
  • Initiating unnecessary physical contact with children or young people.”
Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste
NEXT STORY

Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste

Man Leaves Family Holiday After Mother-In-Law Used His Toothpaste

A man has admitted he left a dream European holiday after his mother-in-law used his toothpaste.
Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lice Found In Passenger’s Hair

Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Lice Found In Passenger’s Hair

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York reportedly made an emergency landing in Phoenix after a passenger was found to be infested with lice.
Influencer Under Fire For Using Poop As A Face Mask

Influencer Under Fire For Using Poop As A Face Mask

An influencer has gone viral after applying poo to her face to better her skin.
Meth Disguised As Lollies Sent To 400 Auckland Families

Meth Disguised As Lollies Sent To 400 Auckland Families

Authorities in New Zealand are urging Kiwis not to eat a specific brand of lolly after drug-testing revealed a potentially lethal amount of methamphetamine.
Coca-Cola To Launch New Oreo Flavour And People Are Divided

Coca-Cola To Launch New Oreo Flavour And People Are Divided

Coca-Cola has divided its fans with a new flavour hitting the shelves: Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar.