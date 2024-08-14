The Project

Influencer Under Fire For Using Poop As A Face Mask

An influencer has gone viral after applying poo to her face to better her skin.

Brazilian influencer Debora Peixoto shocked followers and medical experts alike with her alarming beauty tip, claiming that applying faeces to her face has helped alleviate her dry skin. 

In a video shared on her social media, Peixoto takes a small container of what appears to be faeces from her fridge, and spreads the content on her face.  

She uses a clothes peg to plug her nose, and leaves the ‘mask’ on for several minutes before washing it off at the end of the video. 

Peixoto, 31, who has previously gone viral for applying menstrual blood to her skin, told Jam Press she decided to try the mask after reading that it could “prevent aging.”

“Of all the skincare ‘trends’, this is one of the strangest I have ever come across,” dermatologist Dr. Sophie Momen told the New York Post. “There is absolutely no scientific benefit to your skin in using feces as a face mask.”

Plastic surgeon Tunc Tiryak agreed with Dr. Momen, adding “Feces contain a plethora of bacteria, viruses, and parasites, including E. coli, Salmonella and helminths, which can cause serious infections and diseases.

“Applying feces to your face can introduce these pathogens into your body through small cuts, abrasions or mucous membranes, leading to severe skin infections or systemic illnesses,” said Tiryak. 

