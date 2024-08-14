Coca-Cola To Launch New Oreo Flavour And People Are Divided

The soft drink giant announced it has partnered with Oreo to release the limited edition drink that tastes like the biscuit treat.

As expected, fans are divided over the new flavour, with one person saying “no, just no” on social media, while others are “intrigued” by the combination.

“Don’t think these flavours mix,” said one person.

“Something unique coming to Australia. I’m down,” replied another.

Coca-Cola said the drink company wanted to ““offer the most exciting flavour combinations to Aussies that are new and unexpected”, with Kate Miller, Senior Marketing Director at Coca-Cola South Pacific calling it the “perfect pairing”.

“This is why we are bringing together the playfulness of Oreo and the ‘Real Magic’ of Coca-Cola to make the perfect pairing,” she said.

“We’re thrilled to invite Aussie besties to join us in celebrating friendship and hope that they enjoy the flavour combination that this first-of-its-kind collaboration brings.”

The new flavour will hit stores from September 9 for a limited time only, and McDonald’s will also be offering the flavour as a frozen drink.

Image: Getty/Coca-Cola