Every Clue You Missed From Episode 1 Of The Masked Singer Australia 2021

From a feisty Volcano to a lowkey spooky Dolly, we collected all the clues from the very first episode of The Masked Singer Season 3 in case you missed anything.

With our guessing panel set on figuring out who is behind the masks, did any of their guesses match up with yours?

Here are all the clues for Episode 1!

Mullet

Nothing makes you more proud to be a bogan than a giant mullet with a mullet wearing thongs and a flanno belting out “Macho Man”. Our first Mask gave us a few curly clues including wearing a name tag that said “Hello my name is Junior Mullet” as well as standing next to photos of Bette Davis and Gina Davis.

Strength: Unsinkable

Clues: I’m Mullet, just a knockabout bloke surprised to be here! I’ve spent years by the water and I’ve had my fair share of battles. Those night vision goggles belong to the army! I like the spotlight, but I’ve had more than a few sleepless nights. My answer is to take the show on the road.

I’m not really into strict routines. I prefer to improvise. I know it’s not the way to make a big hit but beggars can’t be choosers. I’ve never really been the boss but I have been known to take your breath away. That’s official.

I’m the Mullet and I reckon I’ve got this singing thing nailed.

Song: Macho Man by The Village People

Panel's Question: Are you a swimmer?

Answer: I don’t need to get my hair wet anymore.

Guesses: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gallagher, Mark Wahlberg, Mick Fanning

Pavlova

Our sweet Pav may have accidentally triggered a Trans-Tasman battle over who owns the delicious dessert, but perhaps unlocking the mystery of where the Pavlova is from could help us crack the case of their identity.

The guessing panel did spot the WA flag, but there was also a book of International Migration Law near a framed photo of what looked like Prince Albert. And what was with all the French baking terms thrown around? Pavlova was also seen playing the fiddle and in an aerobics class, so this sweet treat has a lot of hobbies.

Strength: Sweet

Clues: I’m the pavlova. Crusty on the outside but tender inside. I love the kitchen, it’s my happy place. Croissants, eclairs, gateau, vol au vents! If I can make baking a competitive sport I would. Mon Dieu!

My dream came to me when I was young. I had a real talent and I haven’t stopped since. How do I keep my gorgeous pavlova figure? Don’t ask. What I’ll say is that when push comes to shove, I manage. I spent a lot of my childhood down south in the hills. I’m Pavlova and tonight’s going to be sweet!

Song: Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Panel's Question: We saw the WA flag, were you born there?

Answer: All of Australia is my playground but I have special feelings for WA’s birdlife.

Guesses: Melissa George, Isla Fisher, Natalie Portman, Lorde

Dolly

Don’t let the name fool you, Dolly’s clues were anything but cutesy. From drops of blood coming out of eyes to a burning building, this Dolly’s got some secrets. Her bodyguards were also seen hula hooping and one was riding a motorcycle, but don’t forget one of the hula hoops was also used to give Dolly a halo — so maybe she’s not all bad!

Strength: Classy

Clues: Hello, I’m Dolly and I’m quite the young lady but underneath is a different story. Just because I am a dolly doesn’t mean I’m a toy. I’ve always aimed high, good enough is never good enough. Things have to be just so.

I don’t mind a bit of back and forth. In fact, I’m rather famous for it. Everyone expects Dolly to be a good girl. Well, I’m the type of Dolly I want to be. My dreams aren’t what they used to be. I’ve been through a change and I’m definitely off the leash. People think Dollys should be seen and not heard. Well, not this Dolly.

Song: Fly Away by Tones and I

Panel's Question: Do you work in Australia much?

Answer: My earliest childhood dreams were to take on the entire world and beat them.

Guesses: P!nk, Layne Beachley, Ronda Rousey, Nicole Scherzinger

Professor

We had a lot of love for the Professor, which is good because a lot of his clues seemed to hint at love too! From a rose on the desk to hearts on his blackboard, book and even in his eyes.

There was also a map pointing to Peru when Professor spoke about conspiracy theories. There was also a brief look at one of his books which had the title “The End Is Nigh”, all we know is we’ve got a lot of studying to do to crack this one.

Strength: Insightful

Clues: I’m the Professor and I want to make the world a better place. Am I opinionated? The answer must be yes but that’s not news. Knowledge is very important to me, even if it’s not the type you find at university. Our mother universe is huge, the possibilities for love are just as big as long as we have some faith.

I’m a Scientist. I don’t believe in conspiracy theories. I’m always searching for the answer for the right cues. I like to think outside the square, it makes me an outsider but that’s okay. I like to break stereotypes and go where others don’t. I am Professor, I’m going to win The Masked Singer.

Song: Dumb Things by Paul Kelly

Panel's Question: Are you single or have you found love on The Bachelor or love in Paradise?

Answer: I have certainly been a bachelor at times in my life but to me, love is paradise.

Guesses: Brain Cox, Matt Agnew, Bobby Cannavale, Waleed Aly

Vampire

When showing us her Mausoleum, Vampire’s clues showed off signs that read “Tuus Sum” and “Frustra Somnium”, which (if Google Translate can be trusted) apparently mean “all for you” and “vain dream”.

While there were a few hints about diamonds and gold, Vampire was also seen sanding with salt and pepper shakers. Maybe she was seasoning her next snack?

Strength: Eternal

Clues: I am Vampire and I am eternal. I do not fear the daylight, I embraced it and it embraced me. It fed me when I most needed it. I am the child of Vampires. Who I am runs through my blood, it always has.

But vampires age slowly. As a Vampire, I have unexpected power. I don’t wish to be unkind but do not underestimate me. Werewolves fear gold. Vampires do not. We revel in it. The heavier the better.

I am Vampire and I am forever!

Song: Gangsta's Paradise by Coolio

Panel's Question: Do you come from an entertainment family?

Answer: Although Vampires can be made the purest vampire have it in the blood from birth.

Guesses: Michelle Williams, Donatella Versace, Emma Watkins, Susanna Hoffs

Volcano

One thing about Volcano is for certain, he rocks. Get it? Anyway, there’s no denying the celeb under this mask is hard, literally. Volcano was seen topping the Mohs scale of mineral hardness - a scale ranking mineral hardness.

Stronger than diamonds, but can't resist a party, Volcano was also seen behind the DJ decks with an empty beer stein. So what does any of this have to do with dragons or a Kazakh to English dictionary?

Strength: Powerful

Clues: I am the volcano and you never know when I’ll blow my top. Volcanos are here for a long time, not a good time. I know I have some dragon in my history and that’s not unusual. I don’t want to get emotional but I remember when Hollywood called, cultural differences were very big.

But I’m someone who believes in grabbing life by the you-know-what. Whatever you think of me, respect my three records although you probably only know about one. Back when I was having the time of my life.

Us volcanos believe in fighting fire with fire. Will I blow my top again? You can set your watch by it.

Song: I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers

Panel's Question: Have you ever been in an action movie?

Answer: What I do is box office gold and I won’t let anything stand in my way.

Guesses: Sacha Baron Cohen, Christian Bale, Anthony Mundine, Billy Bob Thornton

The Masked Singer Australia airs Sunday-Tuesday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play