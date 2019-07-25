The Bachelor Australia Is About To Launch, And Here’s What We Can Expect

Clear your calendars folks, because this is what you can expect in what will no doubt be a truly unforgettable season.

LOTS Of Kissing

We lost count of all the Bachettes that received a kiss from the man himself, but there looks to be a LOT of making out this season - and who could blame any of ‘em? Romance is definitely in the air, and our Bachie is a dreamboat.

Truly Mind-Blowing Dates

One word. WOWZA! There’s fire-twirling, sky-diving, kayaking, luxury yacht rides and even jet-fighter flying. THERE’S A HORSE AND CARRIAGE RIDE. Honestly, it’s like a scene out of a fairy-tale.

And, if we’re being honest, we don’t know what this date is, but it looks cool

A Trip To Out Of Space

HE LITERALLY TOOK A BACHELORETTE TO SPACE! Got her a front row seat to the stars and moon show. Ok, ok… we don’t mean they boarded a rocket ship, but he did take her on a super cute date to the Planetarium. It looks incredible! And it’s the perfect date for the astrophysicist to take a potential life-partner on.

Another Chocolate Bath

Okay, so it looks like there's a date with Matt looking uncomfortable in a bucket covered in either mud or chocolate...

Look, we haven’t really got a clue what’s going on here, but we’re intrigued, to say the least. What are the chances we’ll see Chocolate Bath 2.0?

Matt’s A Hopeless Romantic, But He Won’t Take Any S*** From Anyone

He’s a self-confessed “hopeless romantic”, but he's not about the drama life and is here for one thing and one thing only: true love. Our main man had no qualms in interrupting a Bachelorette doing an interview, and it looks like he even kicks someone out of the mansion. The man knows what he wants!

‘There’s A Storm Coming!’

Yeap, and she doesn’t mean a literal storm. Expect bumpy rides, backstabbing, shocking confrontations, many tears and even a “BYE BITCH! That bitch is gone”. SAVAGE.

BRING. IT. ON!

An Insult Like No Other

In a completely shocking scene, one of the Bachelorettes admitted to Matt that another contestant called him a “dog *BEEEEEEEP*” AND a “disrespectful pig”. What in the world? Matt could never! Like, did he murder a puppy? Did he take her last chicken nugget? TELL US WHAT HAPPENED PLZ!

A Potential Bachelor Walk Out

Nope, not a Bachelorette walk out, we're talking a fully-fledged Bachie walk out. After what seems to be a crazy, exhausting night, Matt looks like he's had enough. He called the night a “complete waste of time” and that he was “pissed off”, and just like that, he was outta there.

WHAT LED HIM TO THIS?!

Declarations Of Love

A declaration of love from the man of the hour means that he has in fact found the woman of his dreams (HURRAH!) and we can thank the universe that this year we will get a happy ending.

