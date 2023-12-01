The Bachelor

EpisodesExtrasBachelorettesStyle
More
Back

The Brand-New Season Of The Bachelors Australia Arrives Early On 10 Play

The Brand-New Season Of The Bachelors Australia Arrives Early On 10 Play

Our Bachies know how to make a good first impression.

It’s the season for romance. In just a few short days we’ll embark on a journey alongside our three brand-new Bachelors, Wesley Senna Cortes, Ben Waddell and Luke Bateman, as they search for their soulmates.

READ MORE: Meet The Bachelors Of Season 11

But before they start handing out roses to 24 eligible Bachelorettes, Wes, Ben and Luke have some good news: this season The Bachelors Australia will be available early on 10 Play.

That’s right, you can get all the roses, drama and dates early, right here on 10 Play!

How to watch The Bachelors Australia early:

If you can't wait for the premiere on Sunday night, you can catch episode 1 over 24-hours early on 10 Play.

That's right, episode 1 hits 10 Play at 10am on Saturday December 2.

But that’s not all, you'll be able to catch the Bachelors early on 10 Play all season long. After each episode airs on 10, you'll find the next one ready to binge on 10 Play.

READ MORE: Meet The Bachelorettes

Consider it an early Christmas present wrapped up in roses!

The Bachelors Australia premieres Sunday, 3 December at 7:30pm On 10

The Bachelors 2023: Meet The Bachelors Of Season 11
NEXT STORY

The Bachelors 2023: Meet The Bachelors Of Season 11

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Bachelors 2023: Meet The Bachelors Of Season 11

The Bachelors 2023: Meet The Bachelors Of Season 11

Get to know Luke, Wes and Ben ahead of the premiere of Season 11 of The Bachelors Australia!
The Bachelors Australia Season 11: Meet The Bachelorettes

The Bachelors Australia Season 11: Meet The Bachelorettes

With three brand-new Bachelors on a quest to find their one true love, these 24 hopefuls will be vying for their hearts.
The Bachelors 2023: Meet Wesley, Ben and Luke

The Bachelors 2023: Meet Wesley, Ben and Luke

Fall in love with the most romantic season yet of The Bachelors Australia.
Apply For The Bachelor 2023

Apply For The Bachelor 2023

Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
The Bachelors Australia 2023: Thomas And Leah Confirm They’re No Longer Together, ‘We Weren’t Compatible’

The Bachelors Australia 2023: Thomas And Leah Confirm They’re No Longer Together, ‘We Weren’t Compatible’

During the grand finale of The Bachelors Australia, Thomas Malucelli got down on one knee and popped the question to Leah.