The Brand-New Season Of The Bachelors Australia Arrives Early On 10 Play

It’s the season for romance. In just a few short days we’ll embark on a journey alongside our three brand-new Bachelors, Wesley Senna Cortes, Ben Waddell and Luke Bateman, as they search for their soulmates.

But before they start handing out roses to 24 eligible Bachelorettes, Wes, Ben and Luke have some good news: this season The Bachelors Australia will be available early on 10 Play.

That’s right, you can get all the roses, drama and dates early, right here on 10 Play!

How to watch The Bachelors Australia early:

If you can't wait for the premiere on Sunday night, you can catch episode 1 over 24-hours early on 10 Play.

That's right, episode 1 hits 10 Play at 10am on Saturday December 2.

But that’s not all, you'll be able to catch the Bachelors early on 10 Play all season long. After each episode airs on 10, you'll find the next one ready to binge on 10 Play.

Consider it an early Christmas present wrapped up in roses!

The Bachelors Australia premieres Sunday, 3 December at 7:30pm On 10