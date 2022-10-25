TABtouch Masters

image-placeholder

Coverage

The TABtouch Masters

Perth Racing invites our Perth viewers to experience The TABtouch Masters

Race CalendarLatest
TABtouch Masters
Extras
ArticlesHome2021 Calendar

The Events

VRC Love The Horse Series

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Features

Articles

Extras

2021

About the Show

Perth Racing invites you to experience serious horseplay at The TABtouch Masters, this year's sixth edition of the world's only single-track thoroughbred festival featuring a Group One race worth at least $1,000,000 on three consecutive Saturdays.

More than $5,000,000 is up for grabs across the three days of The TABtouch Masters, with the Heineken 3-Railway Stakes, the Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes and the Drummond Gold-Kingston Town Classic each boasting prize money totalling seven figures.

The TABtouch Masters will be available to stream LIVE and free on 10 play for punters in Western Australia.