Coverage
The TABtouch Masters
Perth Racing invites our Perth viewers to experience The TABtouch Masters
TABtouch Masters
ExtrasArticlesHome2021 Calendar
The Events
VRC Love The Horse Series
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Articles
Extras
2021
About the Show
Perth Racing invites you to experience serious horseplay at The TABtouch Masters, this year's sixth edition of the world's only single-track thoroughbred festival featuring a Group One race worth at least $1,000,000 on three consecutive Saturdays.
More than $5,000,000 is up for grabs across the three days of The TABtouch Masters, with the Heineken 3-Railway Stakes, the Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes and the Drummond Gold-Kingston Town Classic each boasting prize money totalling seven figures.
The TABtouch Masters will be available to stream LIVE and free on 10 play for punters in Western Australia.