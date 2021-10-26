TABtouch Masters

TABtouch MastersExtrasArticlesHome2021 Calendar
Back

Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas

Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas

$500,000 G2 3YO SW (1,600m)

The Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas is Western Australia’s most valuable feature exclusively for three-year-olds and its winner frequently proceeds to the Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic to take on the older horses.

A week after she narrowly claimed victory in the W.A. Champion Fillies, the Steve Wolfe trained Watch Me Dance had a task ahead of her when a flying Em Tee Aye took a two-length lead as they rounded the turn. Jockey Shaun McGruddy guided her into a clear run, asking her to prove she really was WA’s best three-year-old. The next ten seconds removed any doubt as Watch Me Dance glided past the leader to win by a neck, becoming only the second horse to claim the W.A. Champion Fillies-WA Guineas double in more than 60 years.

Prize Money
Place Prize
First $290,00 plus trophies
Second $100,000
Third $45,000
Fourth $20,000
Fifth $10,000
Sixth to 10th $5,000
History
Year Winner Weight Previous Race (Result) Next Race (Result)
2020 Watch Me Dance 54.5kg G3 WA Champion Fillies (1st) G1 Kingston Town Classic (8th)
2019 War Saint 56.5kg LR Fairetha Stakes (4th) G2 Lee Steere Stakes (4th)
2018 Arcadia Queen 54.5kg G3 WA Champion Fillies (1st) G1 Kingston Town Classic (1st)
2017 Perfect Jewel 54.5kg LR Burgess Queen Stakes (4th) G1 Kingston Town Classic (4th)
2016 Variation 56.5kg Peacock Bros Hcp (1st) LR Rangeview Stud Classic (2nd)
2015 Man Booker 56.5kg LR Fairetha Stakes (2nd) G1 Kingston Town Classic (6th)
Timetable
Date Event Fee (GST inclusive)
Monday 11 October Nominations close at 12:00 noon $440
Monday 25 October First late entries close at 12:00 noon $8,800
Monday 8 November Second late entries close at 9:30am $5,500
Monday 15 November Final declarations close at 12:00 noon $2,750
Tuesday 16 November Final riders close at 10:00am N/A
Tuesday 16 November Barrier draw (event details to be confirmed) N/A
Saturday 20 November Race N/A

G2 $500,000 Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas

Horses which place first, second or third in any Group One race run in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan or Singapore between Tuesday October 12 and Sunday November 14 inclusive can enter the WA Guineas before the closing of the second late entry stage upon payment of the standard nomination fee.

Heineken 3-Railway Stakes
NEXT STORY

Heineken 3-Railway Stakes

Advertisement

Related Articles

Heineken 3-Railway Stakes

Heineken 3-Railway Stakes

$1,000,000 G1 3UP HCP (1,600m)
Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes

Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes

$1,000,000 G1 3UP SWFA (1,200m)
TABtouch Masters Calendar

TABtouch Masters Calendar

The Races WA and Perth Racing invites our Perth viewers to experience serious horseplay at The TAB Touch Masters LIVE and free on 10 play
Ascot Racecourse

Ascot Racecourse

Where horseplay lives
TABtouch Melbourne Cup Day at Ascot

TABtouch Melbourne Cup Day at Ascot

Ascot Racecourse is the only place in Perth to celebrate the Melbourne Cup with LIVE horse racing