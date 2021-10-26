The Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas is Western Australia’s most valuable feature exclusively for three-year-olds and its winner frequently proceeds to the Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic to take on the older horses.

A week after she narrowly claimed victory in the W.A. Champion Fillies, the Steve Wolfe trained Watch Me Dance had a task ahead of her when a flying Em Tee Aye took a two-length lead as they rounded the turn. Jockey Shaun McGruddy guided her into a clear run, asking her to prove she really was WA’s best three-year-old. The next ten seconds removed any doubt as Watch Me Dance glided past the leader to win by a neck, becoming only the second horse to claim the W.A. Champion Fillies-WA Guineas double in more than 60 years.

Prize Money Place Prize First $290,00 plus trophies Second $100,000 Third $45,000 Fourth $20,000 Fifth $10,000 Sixth to 10th $5,000

History Year Winner Weight Previous Race (Result) Next Race (Result) 2020 Watch Me Dance 54.5kg G3 WA Champion Fillies (1st) G1 Kingston Town Classic (8th) 2019 War Saint 56.5kg LR Fairetha Stakes (4th) G2 Lee Steere Stakes (4th) 2018 Arcadia Queen 54.5kg G3 WA Champion Fillies (1st) G1 Kingston Town Classic (1st) 2017 Perfect Jewel 54.5kg LR Burgess Queen Stakes (4th) G1 Kingston Town Classic (4th) 2016 Variation 56.5kg Peacock Bros Hcp (1st) LR Rangeview Stud Classic (2nd) 2015 Man Booker 56.5kg LR Fairetha Stakes (2nd) G1 Kingston Town Classic (6th)

Timetable Date Event Fee (GST inclusive) Monday 11 October Nominations close at 12:00 noon $440 Monday 25 October First late entries close at 12:00 noon $8,800 Monday 8 November Second late entries close at 9:30am $5,500 Monday 15 November Final declarations close at 12:00 noon $2,750 Tuesday 16 November Final riders close at 10:00am N/A Tuesday 16 November Barrier draw (event details to be confirmed) N/A Saturday 20 November Race N/A

Horses which place first, second or third in any Group One race run in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan or Singapore between Tuesday October 12 and Sunday November 14 inclusive can enter the WA Guineas before the closing of the second late entry stage upon payment of the standard nomination fee.