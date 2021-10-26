The Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas is Western Australia’s most valuable feature exclusively for three-year-olds and its winner frequently proceeds to the Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic to take on the older horses.
A week after she narrowly claimed victory in the W.A. Champion Fillies, the Steve Wolfe trained Watch Me Dance had a task ahead of her when a flying Em Tee Aye took a two-length lead as they rounded the turn. Jockey Shaun McGruddy guided her into a clear run, asking her to prove she really was WA’s best three-year-old. The next ten seconds removed any doubt as Watch Me Dance glided past the leader to win by a neck, becoming only the second horse to claim the W.A. Champion Fillies-WA Guineas double in more than 60 years.
|Prize Money
|Place
|Prize
|First
|$290,00 plus trophies
|Second
|$100,000
|Third
|$45,000
|Fourth
|$20,000
|Fifth
|$10,000
|Sixth to 10th
|$5,000
|History
|Year
|Winner
|Weight
|Previous Race (Result)
|Next Race (Result)
|2020
|Watch Me Dance
|54.5kg
|G3 WA Champion Fillies (1st)
|G1 Kingston Town Classic (8th)
|2019
|War Saint
|56.5kg
|LR Fairetha Stakes (4th)
|G2 Lee Steere Stakes (4th)
|2018
|Arcadia Queen
|54.5kg
|G3 WA Champion Fillies (1st)
|G1 Kingston Town Classic (1st)
|2017
|Perfect Jewel
|54.5kg
|LR Burgess Queen Stakes (4th)
|G1 Kingston Town Classic (4th)
|2016
|Variation
|56.5kg
|Peacock Bros Hcp (1st)
|LR Rangeview Stud Classic (2nd)
|2015
|Man Booker
|56.5kg
|LR Fairetha Stakes (2nd)
|G1 Kingston Town Classic (6th)
|Timetable
|Date
|Event
|Fee (GST inclusive)
|Monday 11 October
|Nominations close at 12:00 noon
|$440
|Monday 25 October
|First late entries close at 12:00 noon
|$8,800
|Monday 8 November
|Second late entries close at 9:30am
|$5,500
|Monday 15 November
|Final declarations close at 12:00 noon
|$2,750
|Tuesday 16 November
|Final riders close at 10:00am
|N/A
|Tuesday 16 November
|Barrier draw (event details to be confirmed)
|N/A
|Saturday 20 November
|Race
|N/A
G2 $500,000 Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas
Horses which place first, second or third in any Group One race run in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan or Singapore between Tuesday October 12 and Sunday November 14 inclusive can enter the WA Guineas before the closing of the second late entry stage upon payment of the standard nomination fee.