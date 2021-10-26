TABtouch Masters

Heineken 3-Railway Stakes

Heineken 3-Railway Stakes

$1,000,000 G1 3UP HCP (1,600m)

The Heineken 3-Railway Stakes holds a special place in the hearts of the city’s people. It is Perth’s oldest Group One race, an illustrious contest with a proud history dating back to Nimrod’s 1887 New Year’s Eve victory.

The 2020 edition of the Railway Stakes saw the 2018/19 winning jockey, William Pike, return from a stint in Melbourne and quarantine for two weeks, in order to ride the Grant and Alana Williams-trained favourite, Inspirational Girl. The despairing crowd feared his effort may have been wasted, as the pack rounded the bend and Pike once again found himself all locked up with nowhere to go. Then, at the 200 mark, a narrow gap opened and all of Inspiration Girl’s massive power was unleashed. She surged through the field for a roaring victory.

Prize Money
Place Price
First $580,000 plus trophies
Second $200,000
Third $90,000
Fourth $40,000
Fifth $20,000
Sixth to 10th $10,000
History
Year Winner Weight Previous Race (Result) Next Race (Result)
2020 Inspirational Girl 53kg G3 Asian Beau Stakes (1st) G1 Kingston Town Classic (2rd)
2019 Regal Power 53kg G3 Asian Beau Stakes (2nd) G1 Kingston Town Classic (6th)
2018 Galaxy Star 53kg G3 Asian Beau Stakes (1st) G1 Kingston Town Classic (3rd)
2017 Great Shot 53.5kg G2 Lee Steere Stakes (2nd) G1 Kingston Town Classic (8th)
2016 Scales Of Justice 53kg G3 RJ Peters Stakes (1st) G1 Kingston Town Classic (2nd)
2015 Good Project 53kg Lavazza Short Black (2nd) G3 Liverpool City Cup (3rd)
Timetable
Date Event Fee (GST inclusive)
Monday 11 October Nominations close at 12:00 noon $550
Monday 25 October First late entries close at 12:00 noon $1,100
Monday 8 November Second late entries close at 9:30am $22,000
Monday 8 November Weights declared N/A
Monday 15 November Final declarations close at 12:00 noon $5,500
Tuesday 16 November Final riders close at 10:00am N/A
Tuesday 16 November Barrier draw (event details to be confirmed) N/A
Saturday 20 November Race N/A

G1 $1,000,000 Heineken 3-Railway Stakes

Winners of the following races shall be exempt from ballot in this race: 2020 W.A. Guineas, 2021 editions of the Toorak Handicap, Northerly Stakes, Cantala Stakes, Asian Beau Stakes, Lee Steere Stakes, R.J. Peters Stakes and the W.A. Champion Fillies Stakes.

Horses which place first, second or third in any Group One race run in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan or Singapore between Tuesday October 12 and Sunday November 7 inclusive can enter the Railway Stakes before the closing of the second late entry stage upon payment of the standard nomination fee.

Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas

$500,000 G2 3YO SW (1,600m)
