The Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes is Australia’s last Group One sprint of the year and its recent victors include Takeover Target, Ortensia and Buffering, all of whom won at the highest level in foreign lands.
Despite some stirling victories in the lead up, few believed the Dan Morton-trained Elite Street could match it with the likes of multiple Group 1 winner Trekking when hoof hit turf in the Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes. Wearing a 30-1 chance as the barriers opened, jockey Brad Rawiller kept his underrated mount back and wide and looked destined to have no bearing on the results as they took the turn. But Rawiller and Elite Street had a point to prove, and a blur of chestnut and lilac flew up the outside, seizing a sensational victory ahead of Celebrity Queen.
|Prize Money
|Place
|Prize
|First
|$580,000 plus trophies
|Second
|$200,000
|Third
|$90,000
|Fourth
|$40,000
|Fifth
|$20,000
|Sixth to 10th
|$10,000
|History
|Year
|Winner
|Weight
|Previous Race (Result)
|Next Race (Result)
|2020
|Elite Street
|59kg
|Amelia Park Handicap (1st)
|G1 Black Caviar Lightning (8th)
|2019
|Hey Doc
|58.5kg
|G3 Kevin Heffernan Stakes (4th)
|G2 Australia Stakes (2nd)
|2018
|Voodoo Lad
|58.5kg
|G1 Manikato Stakes (8th)
|G2 Rubiton Stakes (4th)
|2017
|Viddora
|56.5kg
|G1 Manikato Stakes (4th)
|Magic Millions Snippets (1st)
|2016
|Takedown
|58.5kg
|G3 Chatham Stakes (5th)
|G1 Hong Kong Sprint (6th)
|2015
|Buffering
|58.5kg
|G1 Darley Classic (4th)
|Magic Millions QTIS Open Plate (1st)
|Timetable
|Date
|Event
|Fee (GST inclusive)
|Monday 11 October
|Nominations close at 12:00 noon
|$550
|Monday 25 October
|First late entries close at 12:00 noon
|$1,100
|Monday 22 November
|Second late entries close at 9:30am
|$22,000
|Monday 22 November
|Final declarations close at 12:00 noon
|$5,500
|Tuesday 23 November
|Final riders close at 10:00am
|N/A
|Tuesday 23 November
|Barrier draw (event details to be confirmed)
|N/A
|Saturday 27 November
|Race
|N/A
G1 $1,000,000 Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes
Winners of the following races shall be exempt from ballot in this race: 2021 editions of the Linlithgow Stakes, Prince of Wales Stakes, Darley Classic, Lee Steere Stakes and Colonel Reeves Stakes.
Horses which place first, second or third in any Group One race run in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan or Singapore between Tuesday October 12 and Sunday November 21 inclusive can enter the Winterbottom Stakes before the closing of the second late entry stage upon payment of the standard nomination fee.