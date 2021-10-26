TABtouch Masters

Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes

$1,000,000 G1 3UP SWFA (1,200m)

The Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes is Australia’s last Group One sprint of the year and its recent victors include Takeover Target, Ortensia and Buffering, all of whom won at the highest level in foreign lands.

Despite some stirling victories in the lead up, few believed the Dan Morton-trained Elite Street could match it with the likes of multiple Group 1 winner Trekking when hoof hit turf in the Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes. Wearing a 30-1 chance as the barriers opened, jockey Brad Rawiller kept his underrated mount back and wide and looked destined to have no bearing on the results as they took the turn. But Rawiller and Elite Street had a point to prove, and a blur of chestnut and lilac flew up the outside, seizing a sensational victory ahead of Celebrity Queen.

Prize Money
Place Prize
First $580,000 plus trophies
Second $200,000
Third $90,000
Fourth $40,000
Fifth $20,000
Sixth to 10th $10,000
History
Year Winner Weight Previous Race (Result) Next Race (Result)
2020 Elite Street 59kg Amelia Park Handicap (1st) G1 Black Caviar Lightning (8th)
2019 Hey Doc 58.5kg G3 Kevin Heffernan Stakes (4th) G2 Australia Stakes (2nd)
2018 Voodoo Lad 58.5kg G1 Manikato Stakes (8th) G2 Rubiton Stakes (4th)
2017 Viddora 56.5kg G1 Manikato Stakes (4th) Magic Millions Snippets (1st)
2016 Takedown 58.5kg G3 Chatham Stakes (5th) G1 Hong Kong Sprint (6th)
2015 Buffering 58.5kg G1 Darley Classic (4th) Magic Millions QTIS Open Plate (1st)
Timetable
Date Event Fee (GST inclusive)
Monday 11 October Nominations close at 12:00 noon $550
Monday 25 October First late entries close at 12:00 noon $1,100
Monday 22 November Second late entries close at 9:30am $22,000
Monday 22 November Final declarations close at 12:00 noon $5,500
Tuesday 23 November Final riders close at 10:00am N/A
Tuesday 23 November Barrier draw (event details to be confirmed) N/A
Saturday 27 November Race N/A

G1 $1,000,000 Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes

Winners of the following races shall be exempt from ballot in this race: 2021 editions of the Linlithgow Stakes, Prince of Wales Stakes, Darley Classic, Lee Steere Stakes and Colonel Reeves Stakes.

Horses which place first, second or third in any Group One race run in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan or Singapore between Tuesday October 12 and Sunday November 21 inclusive can enter the Winterbottom Stakes before the closing of the second late entry stage upon payment of the standard nomination fee.

