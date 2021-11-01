TABtouch Masters Calendar

The Races WA and Perth Racing invites you to experience serious horseplay at The TABtouch Masters, this year’s sixth edition of the world’s only single-track thoroughbred festival featuring a Group One race worth at least $1,000,000 on three consecutive Saturdays.
More than $5,000,000 is up for grabs across the three days of The TABtouch Masters, with the Heineken 3-Railway Stakes, the Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes and the Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic each boasting prize money totalling seven figures.
Eleven of the 27 races that comprise The TABtouch Masters carry black type status, including the $500,000 Group Two Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas for three-year-old gallopers of either sex and two $125,000 Listed events restricted to mares and three-year-old fillies. The Jungle Mist Classic and the Jungle Dawn Classic are two of the Ascot Racing Carnival’s four black type contests - one at Group Three grade and three at Listed level - for big girls only.
For our Perth viewers, you can watch the 2021 TABtouch Masters LIVE and free from Ascot Racecourse here:
|Date
|Event
|Watch (PERTH only)
|Broadcast (AWST)
|Saturday, 20 November
|Railway Stakes Day
|10 and 10 play
|1500-1700
|Saturday, 27 November
|Winterbottom Stakes Day
|10 and 10 play
|1500-1700
|Saturday, 4 December
|Kingston Town Classic Day
|10 and 10 play
|1500-1700
Further details on Ascot Racing Carnival
|Date
|Prize Money
|Race
|Status
|Distance
|Age
|Sex
|Conditions
|Saturday 9 October
|$100,000
|Crown Perth-3YO Classic
|N/A
|1,000m
|3YO
|O
|SWP
|Saturday 16 October
|$150,000
|Crown Perth-Northerly Stakes
|G3
|1,400m
|3UP
|O
|SWP
|$125,000
|R.S. Crawford Stakes
|LR
|1,000m
|3UP
|O
|SWP
|Saturday 23 October
|$125,000
|Belgravia Stakes
|LR
|1,200m
|3YO
|O
|SWP
|Saturday 30 October
|$150,000
|Hosemasters-Asian Beau Stakes
|G3
|1,400m
|3UP
|O
|HCP
|$150,000
|TABtouch-Prince of Wales Stakes
|G3
|1,000m
|3UP
|O
|SWFA
|Tuesday 2 November
|$125,000
|TABtouch-Burgess Queen Stakes
|LR
|1,400m
|3YO
|F
|SWP
|Saturday 6 November
|$250,000
|WAROA-Lee Steere Stakes
|G2
|1,400m
|3UP
|O
|SWFA
|$125,000
|Drummond Golf-Fairetha Stakes
|LR
|1,400m
|3YO
|C&G
|SWP
|Saturday 13 November
|$150,000
|Colonel Reeves Stakes
|G3
|1,100m
|3UP
|O
|SWP
|$150,000
|R.J. Peters Stakes
|G3
|1,500m
|3UP
|O
|HCP
|$200,000
|W.A. Champion Fillies Stakes
|G3
|1,600m
|3YO
|F
|SW
|$125,000
|Seacorp-Ascot Gold Cup
|LR
|1,800m
|3UP
|O
|HCP
|Saturday 20 November The TABtouch Masters
|$1,000,000
|Heineken 3-Railway Stakes
|G1
|1,600m
|3UP
|O
|HCP
|$500,000
|Sky Racing-WA Guineas
|G2
|1,600m
|3YO
|O
|SW
|$125,000
|Carbine Club of WA Stakes
|LR
|1,400m
|3UP
|O
|SWP
|$125,000
|Crown Perth-Jungle Mist Classic
|LR
|1,200m
|3UP
|F&M
|SWP
|$125,000
|TABtouch-Placid Ark Stakes
|LR
|1,200m
|3YO
|O
|SWP
|$100,000
|Magic Millions-Crystal Slipper Stakes
|N/A
|1,100m
|2YO
|O
|SW
|Saturday 27 November The TABtouch Masters
|$1,000,000
|Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes
|G1
|1,200m
|3UP
|O
|SWFA
|$125,000
|Japan Racing Association Trophy
|LR
|2,100m
|3UP
|O
|HCP
|$100,000
|TABtouch-Regional Championship Final: The Road to Ascot
|N/A
|1,200m
|3UP
|O
|HCP
|$100,000
|TABtouch-Westspeed Platinum Series Final
|N/A
|1,400m
|4UP
|O
|HCP
|Saturday 4 December The TABtouch Masters
|$1,000,000
|Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic
|G1
|1,800m
|3UP
|O
|SWFA
|$200,000
|Glenroy Chaff-A.J. Scahill Stakes
|G3
|1,400m
|3UP
|O
|SWFA
|$125,000
|Ascend Sales-Jungle Dawn Classic
|LR
|1,400m
|3UP
|F&M
|SWP
|$125,000
|TABtouch-Sir Ernest Lee-Steere Classic
|LR
|1,400m
|3YO
|O
|SWP
|Saturday 11 December
|$125,000
|G.A. Towton Cup
|LR
|2,200m
|3UP
|O
|HCP
|Saturday 18 December
|$250,000
|Ted van Heemst Stakes
|G2
|2,100m
|3UP
|O
|SWFA
|$125,000
|Starstruck Classic
|LR
|1,600m
|3UP
|F&M
|SWP
|$100,000
|Thoroughbred Breeders WA-Black Diamond
|N/A
|1,200m
|3UP
|F&M
|HCP
|Wednesday 22 December
|$125,000
|ATA Stakes
|LR
|2,200m
|3UP
|O
|HCP
|Saturday 1 January
|$400,000
|TABtouch-Perth Cup
|G2
|2,400m
|3UP
|O
|HCP
|$150,000
|Mrs Mac’s-La Trice Classic
|G3
|1,800m
|2UP
|F&M
|SWP
|$125,000
|Furphy-Summer Scorcher
|LR
|1,000m
|2UP
|O
|HCP
|Key
|G1
|Group One
|G2
|Group Two
|G3
|Group Three
|LR
|Listed
|2YO
|Two-year-olds only
|3YO
|Three-year-olds only
|3UP
|Three-year-olds and upwards
|N/A
|Not applicable
|O
|Open
|C&G
|Colts and geldings only
|F
|Fillies only
|F&M
|Fillies and mares only
|HCP
|Handicap
|SWFA
|Standard weight for age
|SW
|Set weights
|SWP
|Set weights and penalties