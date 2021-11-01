TABtouch Masters

TABtouch Masters Calendar

The Races WA and Perth Racing invites our Perth viewers to experience serious horseplay at The TAB Touch Masters LIVE and free on 10 play

The Races WA and Perth Racing invites you to experience serious horseplay at The TABtouch Masters, this year’s sixth edition of the world’s only single-track thoroughbred festival featuring a Group One race worth at least $1,000,000 on three consecutive Saturdays.

More than $5,000,000 is up for grabs across the three days of The TABtouch Masters, with the Heineken 3-Railway Stakes, the Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes and the Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic each boasting prize money totalling seven figures.

Eleven of the 27 races that comprise The TABtouch Masters carry black type status, including the $500,000 Group Two Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas for three-year-old gallopers of either sex and two $125,000 Listed events restricted to mares and three-year-old fillies. The Jungle Mist Classic and the Jungle Dawn Classic are two of the Ascot Racing Carnival’s four black type contests - one at Group Three grade and three at Listed level - for big girls only.

For our Perth viewers, you can watch the 2021 TABtouch Masters LIVE and free from Ascot Racecourse here:

Date Event Watch (PERTH only) Broadcast (AWST)
Saturday, 20 November Railway Stakes Day  10 and 10 play  1500-1700
Saturday, 27 November Winterbottom Stakes Day  10 and 10 play  1500-1700
Saturday, 4 December Kingston Town Classic Day  10 and 10 play  1500-1700

Further details on Ascot Racing Carnival

Date Prize Money Race Status Distance Age Sex Conditions
Saturday 9 October $100,000 Crown Perth-3YO Classic N/A 1,000m 3YO O SWP
Saturday 16 October $150,000 Crown Perth-Northerly Stakes G3 1,400m 3UP O SWP
$125,000 R.S. Crawford Stakes LR 1,000m 3UP O SWP
Saturday 23 October $125,000 Belgravia Stakes LR 1,200m 3YO O SWP
Saturday 30 October $150,000 Hosemasters-Asian Beau Stakes G3 1,400m 3UP O HCP
$150,000 TABtouch-Prince of Wales Stakes G3 1,000m 3UP O SWFA
Tuesday 2 November $125,000 TABtouch-Burgess Queen Stakes LR 1,400m 3YO F SWP
Saturday 6 November  $250,000  WAROA-Lee Steere Stakes  G2 1,400m 3UP O SWFA
 $125,000 Drummond Golf-Fairetha Stakes LR 1,400m 3YO C&G SWP
Saturday 13 November $150,000 Colonel Reeves Stakes G3 1,100m 3UP O SWP
$150,000 R.J. Peters Stakes G3 1,500m 3UP O HCP
$200,000 W.A. Champion Fillies Stakes G3 1,600m 3YO F SW
$125,000 Seacorp-Ascot Gold Cup LR 1,800m 3UP O HCP
Saturday 20 November The TABtouch Masters $1,000,000 Heineken 3-Railway Stakes G1 1,600m 3UP O HCP
$500,000 Sky Racing-WA Guineas  G2 1,600m 3YO O SW
 $125,000 Carbine Club of WA Stakes LR 1,400m 3UP O SWP
$125,000  Crown Perth-Jungle Mist Classic LR 1,200m  3UP F&M SWP
 $125,000  TABtouch-Placid Ark Stakes LR 1,200m 3YO O SWP
$100,000  Magic Millions-Crystal Slipper Stakes N/A 1,100m 2YO O SW
Saturday 27 November The TABtouch Masters $1,000,000 Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes  G1 1,200m 3UP O  SWFA
$125,000 Japan Racing Association Trophy  LR 2,100m 3UP O HCP
$100,000 TABtouch-Regional Championship Final: The Road to Ascot N/A 1,200m 3UP O HCP
$100,000 TABtouch-Westspeed Platinum Series Final N/A 1,400m 4UP O HCP
Saturday 4 December The TABtouch Masters $1,000,000 Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic G1 1,800m 3UP O SWFA
 $200,000  Glenroy Chaff-A.J. Scahill Stakes G3 1,400m 3UP O SWFA
$125,000 Ascend Sales-Jungle Dawn Classic LR 1,400m 3UP F&M SWP
$125,000 TABtouch-Sir Ernest Lee-Steere Classic LR 1,400m 3YO O SWP
Saturday 11 December $125,000 G.A. Towton Cup  LR 2,200m 3UP  O HCP
Saturday 18 December $250,000 Ted van Heemst Stakes  G2 2,100m 3UP O SWFA
$125,000 Starstruck Classic LR 1,600m 3UP F&M SWP
$100,000 Thoroughbred Breeders WA-Black Diamond N/A  1,200m 3UP F&M HCP
 Wednesday 22 December $125,000 ATA Stakes  LR 2,200m 3UP  O HCP
Saturday 1 January $400,000 TABtouch-Perth Cup G2 2,400m 3UP  O HCP
$150,000 Mrs Mac’s-La Trice Classic G3 1,800m 2UP F&M SWP
$125,000 Furphy-Summer Scorcher LR 1,000m 2UP O HCP
Key
G1 Group One
G2 Group Two
G3 Group Three
LR Listed
2YO Two-year-olds only
3YO Three-year-olds only
3UP Three-year-olds and upwards
N/A Not applicable
O Open
C&G Colts and geldings only
F Fillies only
F&M Fillies and mares only
HCP Handicap
SWFA Standard weight for age
SW Set weights
SWP Set weights and penalties
Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas
Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas

