TABtouch Masters Calendar

The Races WA and Perth Racing invites you to experience serious horseplay at The TABtouch Masters, this year’s sixth edition of the world’s only single-track thoroughbred festival featuring a Group One race worth at least $1,000,000 on three consecutive Saturdays.

More than $5,000,000 is up for grabs across the three days of The TABtouch Masters, with the Heineken 3-Railway Stakes, the Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes and the Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic each boasting prize money totalling seven figures.

Eleven of the 27 races that comprise The TABtouch Masters carry black type status, including the $500,000 Group Two Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas for three-year-old gallopers of either sex and two $125,000 Listed events restricted to mares and three-year-old fillies. The Jungle Mist Classic and the Jungle Dawn Classic are two of the Ascot Racing Carnival’s four black type contests - one at Group Three grade and three at Listed level - for big girls only.

For our Perth viewers, you can watch the 2021 TABtouch Masters LIVE and free from Ascot Racecourse here:

Date Event Watch (PERTH only) Broadcast (AWST) Saturday, 20 November Railway Stakes Day 10 and 10 play 1500-1700 Saturday, 27 November Winterbottom Stakes Day 10 and 10 play 1500-1700 Saturday, 4 December Kingston Town Classic Day 10 and 10 play 1500-1700

Further details on Ascot Racing Carnival

Date Prize Money Race Status Distance Age Sex Conditions Saturday 9 October $100,000 Crown Perth-3YO Classic N/A 1,000m 3YO O SWP Saturday 16 October $150,000 Crown Perth-Northerly Stakes G3 1,400m 3UP O SWP $125,000 R.S. Crawford Stakes LR 1,000m 3UP O SWP Saturday 23 October $125,000 Belgravia Stakes LR 1,200m 3YO O SWP Saturday 30 October $150,000 Hosemasters-Asian Beau Stakes G3 1,400m 3UP O HCP $150,000 TABtouch-Prince of Wales Stakes G3 1,000m 3UP O SWFA Tuesday 2 November $125,000 TABtouch-Burgess Queen Stakes LR 1,400m 3YO F SWP Saturday 6 November $250,000 WAROA-Lee Steere Stakes G2 1,400m 3UP O SWFA $125,000 Drummond Golf-Fairetha Stakes LR 1,400m 3YO C&G SWP Saturday 13 November $150,000 Colonel Reeves Stakes G3 1,100m 3UP O SWP $150,000 R.J. Peters Stakes G3 1,500m 3UP O HCP $200,000 W.A. Champion Fillies Stakes G3 1,600m 3YO F SW $125,000 Seacorp-Ascot Gold Cup LR 1,800m 3UP O HCP Saturday 20 November The TABtouch Masters $1,000,000 Heineken 3-Railway Stakes G1 1,600m 3UP O HCP $500,000 Sky Racing-WA Guineas G2 1,600m 3YO O SW $125,000 Carbine Club of WA Stakes LR 1,400m 3UP O SWP $125,000 Crown Perth-Jungle Mist Classic LR 1,200m 3UP F&M SWP $125,000 TABtouch-Placid Ark Stakes LR 1,200m 3YO O SWP $100,000 Magic Millions-Crystal Slipper Stakes N/A 1,100m 2YO O SW Saturday 27 November The TABtouch Masters $1,000,000 Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes G1 1,200m 3UP O SWFA $125,000 Japan Racing Association Trophy LR 2,100m 3UP O HCP $100,000 TABtouch-Regional Championship Final: The Road to Ascot N/A 1,200m 3UP O HCP $100,000 TABtouch-Westspeed Platinum Series Final N/A 1,400m 4UP O HCP Saturday 4 December The TABtouch Masters $1,000,000 Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic G1 1,800m 3UP O SWFA $200,000 Glenroy Chaff-A.J. Scahill Stakes G3 1,400m 3UP O SWFA $125,000 Ascend Sales-Jungle Dawn Classic LR 1,400m 3UP F&M SWP $125,000 TABtouch-Sir Ernest Lee-Steere Classic LR 1,400m 3YO O SWP Saturday 11 December $125,000 G.A. Towton Cup LR 2,200m 3UP O HCP Saturday 18 December $250,000 Ted van Heemst Stakes G2 2,100m 3UP O SWFA $125,000 Starstruck Classic LR 1,600m 3UP F&M SWP $100,000 Thoroughbred Breeders WA-Black Diamond N/A 1,200m 3UP F&M HCP Wednesday 22 December $125,000 ATA Stakes LR 2,200m 3UP O HCP Saturday 1 January $400,000 TABtouch-Perth Cup G2 2,400m 3UP O HCP $150,000 Mrs Mac’s-La Trice Classic G3 1,800m 2UP F&M SWP $125,000 Furphy-Summer Scorcher LR 1,000m 2UP O HCP