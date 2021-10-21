The Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic is the southern hemisphere’s richest Group One event over its distance. A race worthy of the three-time W.S. Cox Plate champion, who won at Ascot Racecourse in 1982.
After victories in the Asian Beau Stakes and the Railway Stakes, Inspirational Girl was backed to bring home another win for owners Bob and Sandra Peters, despite drawing barrier 15. However, it was a different horse bearing the famed cerise and white colours that took honours in the 2020 Kingston Town Classic. The five-year-old gelding Truly Great lived up to his name, with an impressive three length victory. Only one horse looked near his class, a fast-finishing Inspirational Girl making a Peters family quinella.
|Prize Money
|Place
|Prize
|First
|$580,000 plus trophies
|Second
|$200,000
|Third
|$90,000
|Fourth
|$40,000
|Fifth
|$20,000
|Sixth to 10th
|$10,000
|History
|Year
|Winner
|Weight
|Previous Race (Result)
|Next Race (Result)
|2020
|Truly Great
|59kg
|G1 Railway Stakes (7th)
|G2 Ted van Heemst Stakes (1st)
|2019
|Kay Cee
|50kg
|G2 WA Guineas (2nd)
|Raconteur Stakes (1st)
|2018
|Arcadia Queen
|50kg
|G2 WA Guineas (1st)
|G2 Theo Marks Stakes (1st)
|2017
|Pounamu
|59kg
|G1 Railway Stakes (6th)
|G2 Ted van Heemst Stakes (1st)
|2016
|Stratum Star
|59kg
|G3 Sandown Stakes (2nd)
|Magic Millions Trophy (1st)
|2015
|Perfect Reflection
|50kg
|G3 WA Champion Fillies Stakes (1st)
|G3 The Vanity (3rd)
|Timetable
|Date
|Event
|Fee (GST inclusive)
|Monday 11 October
|Nominations close at 12:00 noon
|$550
|Monday 25 October
|First late entries close at 12:00 noon
|$1,100
|Monday 29 November
|Second late entries close at 9:30am
|$22,000
|Monday 29 November
|Final declarations close at 12:00 noon
|$5,500
|Tuesday 30 November
|Final riders close at 10:00am
|N/A
|Tuesday 30 November
|Barrier draw (event details to be confirmed)
|N/A
|Saturday 4 December
|Race
|N/A
G1 $1,000,000 Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic
Winners of the following races shall be exempt from ballot in this race: 2021 editions of the Toorak Handicap, Northerly Stakes, Cantala Stakes, Asian Beau Stakes, Lee Steere Stakes, R.J. Peters Stakes, W.A. Champion Fillies Stakes, Railway Stakes and the W.A. Guineas.
Horses which place first, second or third in any Group One race run in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan or Singapore between Tuesday October 12 and Sunday November 28 inclusive can enter the Kingston Town Classic before the closing of the second late entry stage upon payment of the standard nomination fee.