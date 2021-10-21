The Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic is the southern hemisphere’s richest Group One event over its distance. A race worthy of the three-time W.S. Cox Plate champion, who won at Ascot Racecourse in 1982.

After victories in the Asian Beau Stakes and the Railway Stakes, Inspirational Girl was backed to bring home another win for owners Bob and Sandra Peters, despite drawing barrier 15. However, it was a different horse bearing the famed cerise and white colours that took honours in the 2020 Kingston Town Classic. The five-year-old gelding Truly Great lived up to his name, with an impressive three length victory. Only one horse looked near his class, a fast-finishing Inspirational Girl making a Peters family quinella.

Prize Money Place Prize First $580,000 plus trophies Second $200,000 Third $90,000 Fourth $40,000 Fifth $20,000 Sixth to 10th $10,000

History Year Winner Weight Previous Race (Result) Next Race (Result) 2020 Truly Great 59kg G1 Railway Stakes (7th) G2 Ted van Heemst Stakes (1st) 2019 Kay Cee 50kg G2 WA Guineas (2nd) Raconteur Stakes (1st) 2018 Arcadia Queen 50kg G2 WA Guineas (1st) G2 Theo Marks Stakes (1st) 2017 Pounamu 59kg G1 Railway Stakes (6th) G2 Ted van Heemst Stakes (1st) 2016 Stratum Star 59kg G3 Sandown Stakes (2nd) Magic Millions Trophy (1st) 2015 Perfect Reflection 50kg G3 WA Champion Fillies Stakes (1st) G3 The Vanity (3rd)

Timetable Date Event Fee (GST inclusive) Monday 11 October Nominations close at 12:00 noon $550 Monday 25 October First late entries close at 12:00 noon $1,100 Monday 29 November Second late entries close at 9:30am $22,000 Monday 29 November Final declarations close at 12:00 noon $5,500 Tuesday 30 November Final riders close at 10:00am N/A Tuesday 30 November Barrier draw (event details to be confirmed) N/A Saturday 4 December Race N/A

G1 $1,000,000 Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic

Winners of the following races shall be exempt from ballot in this race: 2021 editions of the Toorak Handicap, Northerly Stakes, Cantala Stakes, Asian Beau Stakes, Lee Steere Stakes, R.J. Peters Stakes, W.A. Champion Fillies Stakes, Railway Stakes and the W.A. Guineas.

Horses which place first, second or third in any Group One race run in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan or Singapore between Tuesday October 12 and Sunday November 28 inclusive can enter the Kingston Town Classic before the closing of the second late entry stage upon payment of the standard nomination fee.