Western Australia offers many extraordinary experiences and The TABtouch Masters is one of its best. The TABtouch Masters is the world’s only single-track thoroughbred festival featuring a Group One race worth at least $1,000,000 on three consecutive Saturdays.

Plan your trip

While here for The TABtouch Masters, why not take time to experience Perth, Australia’s only state capital where you can enjoy the beach lifestyle, relax in natural bushland, sample

local wines and watch an ocean sunset within 30 minutes of the city centre.

Perth has it all, relaxed cafes and elegant restaurants, designer shopping and unique local labels, all bound by the beautiful Swan River.

Ascot Racecourse

Perth Racing’s premier venue comes to life with colour and action during the three days of The TABtouch Masters.

With exciting nine-race programs on each day, visitors to the ground-breaking sports event can enjoy beautiful spring weather, outstanding entertainment, live music and a range of hospitality options to suit every budget.

Each day of The TABtouch Masters boasts a unique theme – quality racing for the purists at Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day on Saturday 20 November, high fashion with the final of the WA Fashions on the Field at Crown-Winterbottom Stakes Day on Saturday 27 November and good times for all at Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day on Saturday 4 December.

Perth Racing looks forward to welcoming you to Ascot Racecourse, our superb riverside track for The TABtouch Masters and three days of serious horseplay.

General admission Prices from Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day $30 pp Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes Day $20 pp Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day $20 pp

Flying Colours Restaurant - plated luncheon Prices from Savour a plated luncheon and a bespoke beverage package at Ascot Racecourse’s fine dining restaurant. Inclusions include waiter service to your table, a television on your table, access to a private wagering facility and a racebook. Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day* $345 pp Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes Day* $220 pp Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day* $220 pp * Three-course luncheon

Terrace Restaurant - buffet luncheon Prices from Enjoy a four-course luncheon and a premium beverage package at Ascot Racecourse’s buffet restaurant. Inclusions include waiter service to your table, a television on your table, access to a private wagering facility and a racebook. Lower Upper Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day $230 pp $220 pp Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes Day $230 pp $220 pp Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day $185 pp $175 pp

Corporate suites and special events Prices from Ideal for groups of eight to 50 guest (lunch and beverages) Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day $335 pp Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes Day $250 pp Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day $250 pp