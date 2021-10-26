TABtouch Masters

Ascot Racecourse

Where horseplay lives

Western Australia offers many extraordinary experiences and The TABtouch Masters is one of its best. The TABtouch Masters is the world’s only single-track thoroughbred festival featuring a Group One race worth at least $1,000,000 on three consecutive Saturdays.

Plan your trip

While here for The TABtouch Masters, why not take time to experience Perth, Australia’s only state capital where you can enjoy the beach lifestyle, relax in natural bushland, sample

local wines and watch an ocean sunset within 30 minutes of the city centre.

Perth has it all, relaxed cafes and elegant restaurants, designer shopping and unique local labels, all bound by the beautiful Swan River.

Ascot Racecourse

Perth Racing’s premier venue comes to life with colour and action during the three days of The TABtouch Masters.

With exciting nine-race programs on each day, visitors to the ground-breaking sports event can enjoy beautiful spring weather, outstanding entertainment, live music and a range of hospitality options to suit every budget.

Each day of The TABtouch Masters boasts a unique theme – quality racing for the purists at Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day on Saturday 20 November, high fashion with the final of the WA Fashions on the Field at Crown-Winterbottom Stakes Day on Saturday 27 November and good times for all at Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day on Saturday 4 December.

Perth Racing looks forward to welcoming you to Ascot Racecourse, our superb riverside track for The TABtouch Masters and three days of serious horseplay.

General admission Prices from
Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day $30 pp
Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes Day $20 pp
Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day $20 pp
Flying Colours Restaurant - plated luncheon Prices from
Savour a plated luncheon and a bespoke beverage package at Ascot Racecourse’s fine dining restaurant. Inclusions include waiter service to your table, a television on your table, access to a private wagering facility and a racebook.
Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day* $345 pp
Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes Day* $220 pp
Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day* $220 pp
* Three-course luncheon
Terrace Restaurant - buffet luncheon Prices from
Enjoy a four-course luncheon and a premium beverage package at Ascot Racecourse’s buffet restaurant. Inclusions include waiter service to your table, a television on your table, access to a private wagering facility and a racebook.
Lower Upper
Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day $230 pp $220 pp
Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes Day $230 pp $220 pp
Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day $185 pp $175 pp
Corporate suites and special events Prices from
Ideal for groups of eight to 50 guest (lunch and beverages)
Heineken 3-Railway Stakes Day $335 pp
Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes Day $250 pp
Drummond Golf-Kingston Town Classic Day $250 pp
The TABtouch Masters travel and hospitality

Nearly 110,000 people enjoyed serious horseplay during the first five editions of The TABtouch Masters.

This year’s regional and interstate visitors should go to perthracing.com.au/tabtouchmasters to find out everything about The TABtouch Masters and take a look at the options and accommodation.

Alternatively, you can contact Perth Racing by emailing restaurants@perthracing.com.au or calling +61 8 9277 0760
Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas
Sky Racing-W.A. Guineas

$500,000 G2 3YO SW (1,600m)
Heineken 3-Railway Stakes

$1,000,000 G1 3UP HCP (1,600m)
Crown Perth-Winterbottom Stakes

$1,000,000 G1 3UP SWFA (1,200m)
TABtouch Masters Calendar

The Races WA and Perth Racing invites our Perth viewers to experience serious horseplay at The TAB Touch Masters LIVE and free on 10 play
TABtouch Melbourne Cup Day at Ascot

TABtouch Melbourne Cup Day at Ascot

Ascot Racecourse is the only place in Perth to celebrate the Melbourne Cup with LIVE horse racing