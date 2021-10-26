TABtouch Masters

TABtouch Melbourne Cup Day at Ascot

Ascot Racecourse is the only place in Perth to celebrate the Melbourne Cup with LIVE horse racing

Get ready to soak up the atmosphere of TABtouch Melbourne Cup Day at Ascot Racecourse with 'the race that stops the nation!'

Ascot Racecourse is the only place in Perth to celebrate the Melbourne Cup with LIVE horse racing and entertainment aplenty. Enjoy glamourous fashions, stylish new bars, food trucks and pop-up bars.

Make it a day to remember and book a fine dining experience in The Treasury Marquee, Flying Colours restaurant or the Terrace restaurant.

Join us for some swing in our stylish Swish marquee or sip the day away in the ever-popular Champagne Oasis.

If you prefer a more casual Cup Day, then join us on the lawn with General Admission tickets from $35.

Be sure to book early, dress smart, and have some fun with a flutter for Cup Day Horseplay!

Tuesday 2nd November 2021

Gates open 9:30am

perthracing.com.au

