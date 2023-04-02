2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix: Race Wrap

Relive all the action from another cracking race weekend at Albert Park as we recap the 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix on 10 Play.

Another spectacular weekend of high-octane racing came to the forefront at 3pm on Sunday afternoon with lights out at a sun soaked Albert Park.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen was in unfamiliar territory as he started from pole for the first time in his career in Melbourne while the two Mercedes drivers in George Russell and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed an incredible qualifying which saw them start in second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Aussie Oscar Piastri started from 16th in his first race as a Formula 1 driver down under.

The Talking Points

The first lap of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix certainly handed a major curveball with reigning Albert Park champion Charles Leclerc forced into early retirement as his Ferrari spun off the track into the gravel after colliding with the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

It was a dream start for Lewis Hamilton whose pace saw him overtake his teammate as well as Verstappen as he jumped to top spot.

The First of the Red Flag Restarts

Alex Albon joined Leclerc on the sidelines after he ran the car wide into the sand and forced the red flag with plenty of debris left to clean up on the track.

The restart proved costly for Russell who pitted just before the red flag while it was a huge boost for Hamilton who retained top spot ahead of the restart.

Back to Business for Verstappen

It didn't take much time at all before Verstappen was able to restore his lead after the standing restart. His Red Bull proved far too quick for Hamilton as he recaptured the lead.

The first red flag of the race also proved to be beneficial for McLaren with both Lando Norris and Piastri quick off the mark with both drivers significantly jumping up in the rankings.

An ending that could never have been scripted

Well who would have seen this coming. Another red flag but this time on lap 55 with just THREE laps remaining. Plenty of debris from Kevin Magnussen's collision with the barrier was enough to cause a second red flag meaning that all the drivers now had a chance to get points on the board and upset the party.

Well, if you thought that would be the end of the drama, you would be sorely mistaken. Another restart and yet another red flag after pandemonium which saw Carlos Sainz knock into Fernando Alonso while there was absolute carnage as both Alpine's collided forcing both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon out of the race.

So, with just one lap left to race it was decided that the drivers would assume the same positions that they began from in the previous restart minus the Alpine pair. This meant that there were just 12 cars left in contention ahead of the final lap.

One last lap, however, it was nowhere near as frantic as many may have been expecting. All the remaining drivers were forced to keep the same position on the grid which ultimately gave Verstappen his first win at Albert Park.

Meanwhile, Hamilton finished in second with Alonso rounding off the podium in third.

It was a memorable day out for Aussie Piastri who scored his first ever championship points as he came in eighth.

