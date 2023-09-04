2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

Click for details on How to Watch the Liberty A-League Women's on 10 play and Paramount+
Talking Dub Zone with Briana Goodchild
|Date
|Times (AEDT)
|Event
|Match Week
|Location
|Watch
|19 Nov
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 1
|-
|19 Nov
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Canberra United vs Perth Glory
|MW 1
|McKellar Park
|19 Nov
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 1
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|19 Nov
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Western United vs Melbourne Victory
|MW 1
|City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC
|20 Nov
|1230-1510, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City
|MW 1
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|20 Nov
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Adelaide United vs Sydney FC
|MW 1
|ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|26 Nov
|1255-1510, kick off 1300
|Wellington Phoenix vs Western United
|MW 2
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|26 Nov
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 2
|-
|26 Nov
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|MW 2
|Scully Park, Tamworth
|26 Nov
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Brisbane Roar vs Canberra United
|MW 2
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|26 Nov
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
|MW 2
|Cromer Park
|27 Nov
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Perth Glory vs Adelaide United
|MW 2
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|3 Dec
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 3
|-
|3 Dec
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC
|MW 3
|Marconi Stadium, NSW
|3 Dec
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar
|MW 3
|Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC
|3 Dec
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory
|MW 3
|No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|4 Dec
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Adelaide United vs Western United
|MW 3
|ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|4 Dec
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 3
|Epping Stadium, VIC
|10 Dec
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 4
|-
|10 Dec
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Canberra United vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 4
|McKellar Park
|10 Dec
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 4
|Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC
|10 Dec
|1700-1915, kick off 1705
|Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar
|MW 4
|Allianz Stadium
|11 Dec
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United
|MW 4
|Wanderers Football Park
|11 Dec
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory
|MW 4
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|17 Dec
|1645-1915
|Dub Zone
|MW 5
|-
|17 Dec
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|MW 5
|AJ Kelly Park, QLD
|17 Dec
|1535-1750, kick off 1540
|Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United
|MW 5
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|17 Dec
|1700-1915, kick off 1705
|Melbourne City vs Western United
|MW 5
|AAMI Park
|18 Dec
|1810-2025, kick off 1815
|Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 5
|AAMI Park
|18 Dec
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Perth Glory vs Canberra United
|MW 5
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|23 Dec
|1755-2010, kick off 1800
|Canberra United vs Melbourne City
|MW 6
|Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan NSW
|23 Dec
|1755-2010, kick off 1800
|Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar
|MW 6
|No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|24 Dec
|1415-1630, kick off 1420
|Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|MW 6
|Allianz Stadium
|27 Dec
|2010-2225, kick off 2015
|Melbourne City vs Perth Glory
|MW 7
|AAMI Park
|27 Dec
|1700-1915, kick off 1705
|Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 7
|Coopers Stadium
|28 Dec
|kick off 1700
|Western United vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 7
|City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC
|31 Dec
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 8
|-
|31 Dec
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC
|MW 8
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|31 Dec
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Melbourne Victory vs Canberra United
|MW 8
|CB Smith Reserve
|31 Dec
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United
|MW 8
|No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|1 Jan
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Perth Glory vs Western United
|MW 8
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|2 Jan
|1015-1230, kick off 1020
|Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|MW 8
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|6 Jan
|1700-1915, kick off 1705
|Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory
|MW 9
|AAMI Park
|7 Jan
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 9
|-
|7 Jan
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Western United vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 9
|City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC
|7 Jan
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC
|MW 9
|No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|7 Jan
|1925-2140, kick off 1930
|Adelaide United vs Canberra United
|MW 9
|Service FM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|8 Jan
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City
|MW 9
|Wanderers Football Park
|11 Jan
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Adelaide United vs Melbourne City
|MW 10
|Service FM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|11 Jan
|1655-1910, kick off 1700
|Western United vs Sydney FC
|MW 16
|City Vista Recreation Reserve
|14 Jan
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 10
|-
|14 Jan
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Canberra United vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 10
|McKellar Park
|14 Jan
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United
|MW 10
|Wanderers Football Park
|15 Jan
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United
|MW 10
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|15 Jan
|1655-1910, kick off 1700
|Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory
|MW 10
|Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC
|15 Jan
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 10
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|18 Jan
|1755-2010, kick off 1800
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory
|MW 11
|Wanderers Football Park
|21 Jan
|1415-1630, kick off 1420
|Western United vs Brisbane Roar
|MW 11
|North Hobart Oval, TAS
|21 Jan
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 11
|-
|21 Jan
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|MW 11
|Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC
|21 Jan
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
|MW 11
|Service FM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|22 Jan
|1010-1225, kick off 1015
|Wellington Phoenix vs Canberra United
|MW 11
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|26 Jan
|1600-1815, kick off 1605
|Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC
|MW 12
|AAMI Park
|28 Jan
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 12
|-
|28 Jan
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Canberra United vs Western United
|MW 12
|McKellar Park
|28 Jan
|1725-1940, kick off 1730
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 12
|Wanderers Football Park
|29 Jan
|1555-1600, kick off 1805
|Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 12
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|29 Jan
|1810-2025, kick off 1815
|Melbourne City vs Adelaide United
|MW 12
|AAMI Park
|4 Feb
|1415-1630, kick off 1420
|Sydney FC vs Melbourne City
|MW 13
|Allianz Stadium
|4 Feb
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 13
|-
|4 Feb
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|MW 13
|CB Smith Reserve
|4 Feb
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Western United vs Perth Glory
|MW 13
|Morshead Park Stadium
|5 Feb
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Newcastle Jets vs Canberra United
|MW 13
|No.2 Sportsground
|5 Feb
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar
|MW 13
|ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|8 Feb
|1725-1940, kick off 1730
|Western United vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 7
|Morshead Park, Ballarat
|11 Feb
|1415-1630, kick off 1420
|Western United vs Melbourne City
|MW 14
|AAMI Park
|11 Feb
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 14
|-
|11 Feb
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory
|MW 14
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|11 Feb
|1655-1910, kick off 1700
|Canberra United vs Sydney FC
|MW 14
|McKellar Park
|12 Feb
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 14
|Wanderers Football Park
|12 Feb
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 14
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|25 Feb
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Canberra United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|MW 15
|McKellar Park
|25 Feb
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar
|MW 15
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|26 Feb
|1055-1310, kick off 1100
|Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC
|MW 15
|North Harbour Stadium, Auckland
|26 Feb
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Newcastle Jets vs Western United
|MW 15
|No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|26 Feb
|1700-2000
|Dub Zone
|MW 15
|-
|26 Feb
|1750-2005, kick off 1755
|Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United
|MW 15
|AAMI Park
|4 Mar
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 16
|-
|4 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City
|MW 16
|No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|4 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Canberra United vs Adelaide United
|MW 16
|McKellar Park
|4 Mar
|1535-1750, kick off 1540
|Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar
|MW 16
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|5 Mar
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Sydney FC vs Western United
|MW 10
|Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
|5 Mar
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|MW 16
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|11 Mar
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 17
|-
|11 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Adelaide United vs Perth Glory
|MW 17
|Service FM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA
|11 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 17
|Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
|11 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Brisbane Roar vs Western United
|MW 17
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|12 Mar
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Canberra United
|MW 17
|Wanderers Football Club
|13 Mar
|1515-1730, kick off 1520
|Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City
|MW 17
|AAMI Park
|17 Mar
|1700-1915, kick off 1705
|Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 18
|Coopers Stadium
|18 Mar
|1255-1510, kick off 1300
|Melbourne City vs Sydney FC
|MW 18
|Kingston Heath Soccer Complex, VIC
|18 Mar
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 18
|-
|18 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Canberra United vs Melbourne Victory
|MW 18
|McKellar Park
|18 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory
|MW 18
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|19 Mar
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar
|MW 18
|Wanderers Football Club
|25 Mar
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 19
|-
|25 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 19
|No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW
|25 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Sydney FC vs Adelaide United
|MW 19
|Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
|25 Mar
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Western United vs Canberra United
|MW 19
|City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC
|26 Mar
|1555-1810, kick off 1600
|Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar
|MW 19
|CB Smith Reserve
|26 Mar
|1755-2010, kick off 1800
|Perth Glory vs Melbourne City
|MW 19
|Macedonia Park, Stirling
|28 Mar
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix
|MW 7
|ServiceFM Stadium
|29 Mar
|1855-2110, kick off 1900
|Sydney FC vs Perth Glory
|MW 11
|Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
|1 Apr
|1010-1225, kick off 1015
|Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory
|MW 20
|Sky Stadium, Wellington
|1 Apr
|1445-1715
|Dub Zone
|MW 20
|-
|1 Apr
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory
|MW 20
|Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD
|1 Apr
|1455-1710, kick off 1500
|Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
|MW 20
|City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC
|1 Apr
|1655-1910, kick off 1700
|Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets
|MW 20
|Allianz Stadium
|2 Apr
|1735-1950, kick off 1740
|Melbourne City vs Canberra United
|MW 20
|AAMI Park
|15 Apr
|1445-1710, kick off 1500
|Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory
|Semi Final
|Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|16 Apr
|1740-1955, kick off 1745
|Sydney FC vs Western United
|Semi Final
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|22 Apr
|1445-1710, kick off 1500
|Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
|Preliminary Final
|Allianz Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
|30 Apr
|1500-1830, kick off 1600
|Western United vs Sydney FC
|Grand Final
|CommBank Stadium
|Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match