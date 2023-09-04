2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

A-League Women

Relive all the action from the 2022/23 Liberty A-League Women On Demand

Date Times (AEDT) Event Match Week Location Watch
19 Nov 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 1 - Watch Now
19 Nov 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Canberra United vs Perth Glory MW 1 McKellar Park Highlights
19 Nov 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets MW 1 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Highlights
19 Nov 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Western United vs Melbourne Victory MW 1 City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC Highlights
20 Nov 1230-1510, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne City MW 1 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
20 Nov 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Adelaide United vs Sydney FC MW 1 ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Highlights
26 Nov 1255-1510, kick off 1300 Wellington Phoenix vs Western United MW 2 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
26 Nov 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 2 - Watch Now
26 Nov 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers MW 2 Scully Park, Tamworth Highlights
26 Nov 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Brisbane Roar vs Canberra United MW 2 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Highlights
26 Nov 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory MW 2 Cromer Park Highlights
27 Nov 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Perth Glory vs Adelaide United MW 2 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
3 Dec 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 3 - Watch Now
3 Dec 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC MW 3 Marconi Stadium, NSW Highlights
3 Dec 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Melbourne City vs Brisbane Roar MW 3 Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC Highlights
3 Dec 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory MW 3 No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Highlights
4 Dec 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Adelaide United vs Western United MW 3 ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Highlights
4 Dec 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix MW 3 Epping Stadium, VIC Highlights
10 Dec 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 4 - Watch Now
10 Dec 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Canberra United vs Wellington Phoenix MW 4 McKellar Park Highlights
10 Dec 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets MW 4 Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC Highlights
10 Dec 1700-1915, kick off 1705 Sydney FC vs Brisbane Roar MW 4 Allianz Stadium Highlights
11 Dec 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United MW 4 Wanderers Football Park Highlights
11 Dec 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory MW 4 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
17 Dec 1645-1915 Dub Zone MW 5 - Watch Now
17 Dec 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers MW 5 AJ Kelly Park, QLD Highlights
17 Dec 1535-1750, kick off 1540 Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United MW 5 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
17 Dec 1700-1915, kick off 1705 Melbourne City vs Western United MW 5 AAMI Park Highlights
18 Dec 1810-2025, kick off 1815 Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets MW 5 AAMI Park Highlights 
18 Dec 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Perth Glory vs Canberra United MW 5 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights 
23 Dec 1755-2010, kick off 1800 Canberra United vs Melbourne City MW 6 Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan NSW Highlights
23 Dec 1755-2010, kick off 1800 Newcastle Jets vs Brisbane Roar MW 6 No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Highlights
24 Dec 1415-1630, kick off 1420 Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers MW 6 Allianz Stadium Highlights
27 Dec 2010-2225, kick off 2015 Melbourne City vs Perth Glory MW 7 AAMI Park Highlights
27 Dec 1700-1915, kick off 1705 Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix MW 7 Coopers Stadium Postponed
28 Dec kick off 1700 Western United vs Newcastle Jets MW 7 City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC Postponed
31 Dec 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 8 - Watch Now
31 Dec 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC MW 8 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Highlights
31 Dec 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Melbourne Victory vs Canberra United MW 8 CB Smith Reserve Highlights
31 Dec 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Newcastle Jets vs Adelaide United MW 8 No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Highlights
1 Jan 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Perth Glory vs Western United MW 8 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
2 Jan 1015-1230, kick off 1020 Wellington Phoenix vs Western Sydney Wanderers MW 8 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
6 Jan 1700-1915, kick off 1705 Melbourne Victory vs Perth Glory MW 9 AAMI Park Highlights
7 Jan 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 9 - Watch Now
7 Jan 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Western United vs Wellington Phoenix MW 9 City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC Highlights
7 Jan 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Newcastle Jets v Sydney FC MW 9 No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Highlights
7 Jan 1925-2140, kick off 1930 Adelaide United vs Canberra United MW 9 Service FM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Highlights
8 Jan 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City MW 9 Wanderers Football Park Highlights
11 Jan 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Adelaide United vs Melbourne City MW 10 Service FM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Highlights
11 Jan 1655-1910, kick off 1700 Western United vs Sydney FC MW 16 City Vista Recreation Reserve Highlights
14 Jan 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 10 - Watch Now
14 Jan 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Canberra United vs Newcastle Jets MW 10 McKellar Park Highlights
14 Jan 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Western United MW 10 Wanderers Football Park Highlights
15 Jan 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United MW 10 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Highlights
15 Jan 1655-1910, kick off 1700 Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory MW 10 Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC Highlights
15 Jan 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix MW 10 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
18 Jan 1755-2010, kick off 1800 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory MW 11 Wanderers Football Park Highlights
21 Jan 1415-1630, kick off 1420 Western United vs Brisbane Roar MW 11 North Hobart Oval, TAS Highlights
21 Jan 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 11 - Watch Now
21 Jan 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers MW 11 Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC Highlights
21 Jan 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory MW 11 Service FM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Highlights
22 Jan 1010-1225, kick off 1015 Wellington Phoenix vs Canberra United MW 11 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
26 Jan 1600-1815, kick off 1605 Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC MW 12 AAMI Park Highlights
28 Jan 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 12 - Watch Now
28 Jan 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Canberra United vs Western United MW 12 McKellar Park Highlights
28 Jan 1725-1940, kick off 1730 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets MW 12 Wanderers Football Park Highlights
29 Jan 1555-1600, kick off 1805 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix MW 12 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Highlights
29 Jan 1810-2025, kick off 1815 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United MW 12 AAMI Park Highlights
4 Feb 1415-1630, kick off 1420 Sydney FC vs Melbourne City MW 13 Allianz Stadium Highlights
4 Feb 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 13 - Watch Now
4 Feb 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers MW 13 CB Smith Reserve Highlights
4 Feb 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Western United vs Perth Glory MW 13 Morshead Park Stadium Highlights
5 Feb 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Newcastle Jets vs Canberra United MW 13 No.2 Sportsground Highlights
5 Feb 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Adelaide United vs Brisbane Roar MW 13 ServiceFM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Highlights
8 Feb 1725-1940, kick off 1730 Western United vs Newcastle Jets MW 7 Morshead Park, Ballarat Highlights
11 Feb 1415-1630, kick off 1420 Western United vs Melbourne City MW 14 AAMI Park Highlights
11 Feb 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 14 - Watch Now
11 Feb 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory MW 14 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Highlights
11 Feb 1655-1910, kick off 1700 Canberra United vs Sydney FC MW 14 McKellar Park Highlights
12 Feb 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix MW 14 Wanderers Football Park Highlights
12 Feb 1855-2110,  kick off 1900 Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets MW 14 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
25 Feb 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Canberra United vs Western Sydney Wanderers MW 15 McKellar Park Highlights
25 Feb 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Perth Glory vs Brisbane Roar MW 15 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
26 Feb 1055-1310, kick off 1100 Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC MW 15 North Harbour Stadium, Auckland Highlights
26 Feb 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Newcastle Jets vs Western United MW 15 No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Highlights
26 Feb 1700-2000 Dub Zone MW 15 - Watch Now
26 Feb 1750-2005, kick off 1755 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United MW 15 AAMI Park Highlights
4 Mar 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 16 - Watch Now
4 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne City MW 16 No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Highlights
4 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Canberra United vs Adelaide United MW 16 McKellar Park Highlights
4 Mar 1535-1750, kick off 1540 Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar MW 16 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
5 Mar 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Sydney FC vs Western United MW 10 Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Highlights
5 Mar 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Perth Glory vs Western Sydney Wanderers MW 16 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
11 Mar 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 17 - Watch Now
11 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Adelaide United vs Perth Glory MW 17 Service FM Stadium, Gepps Cross, SA Highlights
11 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix MW 17 Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Highlights
11 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Brisbane Roar vs Western United MW 17 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Highlights
12 Mar 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Canberra United MW 17 Wanderers Football Club Highlights
13 Mar 1515-1730, kick off 1520 Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City MW 17 AAMI Park Highlights
17 Mar 1700-1915, kick off 1705 Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets MW 18 Coopers Stadium Highlights
18 Mar 1255-1510, kick off 1300 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC MW 18 Kingston Heath Soccer Complex, VIC Highlights
18 Mar 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 18 - Watch Now
18 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Canberra United vs Melbourne Victory MW 18 McKellar Park Highlights
18 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory MW 18 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
19 Mar 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar MW 18 Wanderers Football Club Highlights
25 Mar 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 19 - Watch Now
25 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix MW 19 No. 2 Sportsground, Newcastle, NSW Highlights
25 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Sydney FC vs Adelaide United MW 19 Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Highlights
25 Mar 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Western United vs Canberra United MW 19 City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC Highlights
26 Mar 1555-1810, kick off 1600 Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar MW 19 CB Smith Reserve Highlights
26 Mar 1755-2010, kick off 1800 Perth Glory vs Melbourne City MW 19 Macedonia Park, Stirling Highlights
28 Mar 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix MW 7 ServiceFM Stadium Highlights
29 Mar 1855-2110, kick off 1900 Sydney FC vs Perth Glory MW 11 Netstrata Jubilee Stadium Highlights
1 Apr 1010-1225, kick off 1015 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory MW 20 Sky Stadium, Wellington Highlights
1 Apr 1445-1715 Dub Zone MW 20 - Watch Now
1 Apr 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory MW 20 Perry Park, Bowen Hills, QLD Highlights
1 Apr 1455-1710, kick off 1500 Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers MW 20 City Vista Recreation Reserve, VIC Highlights
1 Apr 1655-1910, kick off 1700 Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets MW 20 Allianz Stadium Highlights
2 Apr 1735-1950, kick off 1740 Melbourne City vs Canberra United MW 20 AAMI Park Highlights
15 Apr 1445-1710, kick off 1500 Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Semi Final Casey Fields, Cranbourne East, VIC Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
16 Apr 1740-1955, kick off 1745 Sydney FC vs Western United Semi Final Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
22 Apr 1445-1710, kick off 1500 Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Preliminary Final Allianz Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
30 Apr 1500-1830, kick off 1600 Western United vs Sydney FC Grand Final CommBank Stadium Highlights, Mini Match, Full Match
