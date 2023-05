The 2022/23 Liberty A-League Grand Final saw newcomers Western United pitted against Sydney FC.

A record crowd for a domestic Women's football match descended on CommBank Stadium last Sunday for an entertaining clash which will live long in the history books.

Full Match Replay: Western United vs Sydney FC

Catch up with all the highlights from the Liberty A-League Grand Final below

Western United vs Sydney FC: Mini Match

Western United vs Sydney FC: Highlights