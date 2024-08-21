Roshn Saudi League

Roshn Saudi League: Match Day 1 Preview

Find out more about Match Day 1 of the Roshn Saudi League live and free on 10 Play

The 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League season kicks off in just a matter of days.

A reminder that you can watch three pre-selected Roshn Saudi League matches each round live and free on 10 Play.

Missed any of the action, the three full match replays along with highlights will be available to stream on demand.

The three fixtures coming up on 10 Play in the opening weekend include: Al Nassr vs Al Raed, Al Ahli vs Al Orobah and Al Okhdoud vs Al Hilal.

Preview: Match Day 1

The first match will take us to Al Nassr on Friday morning (AEST) as the men from Riyadh meet Al Raed at 0400 AEST.

Al Nassr will be reeling from their Saudi Super Cup defeat to fierce rivals Al Hilal who ran away with the victory after Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring.

It was another midtable finish for Al Raed who finished the 2023/24 campaign in 12th place.

Al Nassr arrive into Match Day 1 on the back of yet another defeat to Al Hilal (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The following morning we have Al Ahli taking on newly promoted Al Orobah at 0400 AEST.

A dominant first season back in the Saudi top flight saw Al Ahli secure third position and a coveted spot in the AFC Champions League Elite.

They will be coming up against an Al Orobah outfit who return to the top tier for the first time in a decade.

Al Ahli will aim to continue where they left off last season (Photo by Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images)

The third and final match of the Match Day sees Al Hilal travel to Al Okhdoud on Sunday morning.

Not much more can be said about Al Hilal who continue to pass any challenge that comes their way with flying colours.

Meanwhile, their opponents also had reason to celebrate at the end of last season as they narrowly avoided relegation by just one point.

