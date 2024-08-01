Men in the Dugout: The 2024/25 RSL Managers

Since the end of last season, we’ve had contract extensions signed, departures, managers moving but staying in the league, and some high-profile head coaches set to sample the Saudi Arabian top flight for the first time.

So, with that in mind, here’s a breakdown of how the managerial picture shapes up ahead of the big kick-off on August 22.

The 2023-24 top three remain

No sooner had Al Hilal wrapped up their record-breaking 2023-24 RSL title-winning campaign, than the newly crowned champions announced Jorge Jesus had agreed to a new contract. The Portuguese, who masterminded Al Hilal’s unbeaten championship campaign and was thus named RSL Manager of the Season, signed a one-year extension.

Jesus will therefore renew rivalry with compatriot and competitor Luis Castro, whose Al Nassr side represented Al Hilal’s closest challengers last term, finishing runners-up. No doubt Castro will be plotting how to make up that 14-point gap to their Riyadh neighbours as he and captain Cristiano Ronaldo bid to lift Al Nassr to a first league title since 2019.

Rounding up last season’s top three, Al Ahli’s Matthias Jaissle will for sure be better off having had a full year in the Kingdom under his belt. The young German, 36, was chosen last summer as the man to lead the Jeddah club’s return to the RSL and proceeded to deliver an impressive third-placed finish.

Meanwhile, other managers to have stayed in situ for the new campaign are Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq, Slaven Bilic at Al Fateh, Vitor Pereira at Al Shabab and Cosmin Contra at Damac, while newly promoted Al Qadsiah have kept the faith with ex-Spain international Michel.

RSL debutants in dugouts

Exactly half of the managers heading into this season are new to the league. Laurent Blanc is one of the highest profile coaches, with the former France and Paris Saint-Germain manager the new man at the helm of 2022-23 champions Al Ittihad. Marcelo Gallardo left the club following last season's fifth-placed finish.

Of course, Blanc will know the likes of fellow Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante well, but also a soon-to-be rival in an opposing dugout: former teammate Sabri Lamouchi was earlier this month appointed Al Riyadh manger. The former Cote d’Ivoire, Rennes and Nottingham Forest head coach replaced Odair Hellmann.

Other RSL first-timers include ex-UAE manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena at an Al Taawoun who last season fourth under Pericles Chamusca, Greek Christos Kontis at Al Fayha following Vuk Rasovic’s departure, and Stjepan Tomas at Al Okhdood. The former Croatia international takes over from Noureddine Zekri, who mastered the club’s survival last season.

Elsewhere, the three promoted sides comprise Michel at Al Qadsiah, Paulo Duarte at Al Kholood and Alvaro Pacheco at Al Orobah. And last, but certainly not least, Zinnbauer was last week confirmed at Al Wehda, coming in for Georgios Donis.

Trading RSL for, well, RSL

Speaking of Donis, the vastly experienced Greek has stayed in the league for next season, replacing Pedro Emanuel at Al Khaleej. The Saihat side mark Donis’ fourth Saudi top-tier club after spells at Al Hilal, Al Fateh and Al Wehda (two stints).

Likewise, Hellman has remained in the RSL, swapping Al Riyadh for Al Raed. The Brazilian, who last season guided the capital side to safety via a 14th-placed finish, succeeds Igor Jovicevic and will be looking to improve on the 11th place in 2023-24.

Portuguese proving popular

Of the 16 European managers in the league for the 2024-25 campaign, five hail from Portugal: Jesus, Castro, Pereira, Duarte and Pacheco. And, with the top two clubs last season boasting Portuguese head coaches, it certainly appears a recipe for success. Germany, Croatia, Greece and France are also well represented, with two managers from each country.

The two outliers for 2024-25 are a couple of South American tacticians: Argentine Arruabarrena, and Hellmann of Brazil.

